×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Museveni, Janet receive Covid-19 vaccine

By Too Jared | March 27th 2021 at 16:00:00 GMT +0300

President Yoweri Museveni getting vaccinated as First Lady Janet looks on.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Lady Janet have received their Covid-19 vaccines.

Museveni, 76, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, took the first shots of the Astra Zeneca vaccine at Nakasero State Lodge on Saturday, March 27.

Taking to Twitter, Museveni encouraged Ugandans who qualify for the vaccination, which is in its second round, to get it. The first phase of vaccination covered frontline workers including health workers, security personnel, teachers, and journalists. Over 30,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, according to Uganda’s Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.

“The First Lady Janet Museveni and I got our Covid-19 vaccine today in Nakasero. I encourage all Ugandans who qualify for this vaccination to go to health facilities and get it. But remember to keep observing the SoPs; wear masks, wash/sanitise hands and observe social distance,” tweeted President Museveni.

First Lady Janet Museveni getting vaccinated.

The jab came soon after Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta received their dose at State House, Nairobi. The televised vaccination exercise also saw Cabinet Secretaries, including Interior’s Fred Matiang'i and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, vaccinated.

Read More

Addressing the country on Friday, President Uhuru imposed a new lockdown and banned movement into and out of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru in a fresh bid to combat a surge in coronavirus infections.

“I am convinced that the cost of not acting now would be far greater. This is not an enemy that we are called upon to fight with bullets and bombs; but rather one that can be defeated by physical and social distancing, wearing of appropriate facemasks, frequent hand washing with soap and running water, and compliance with all other anti-coronavirus guidelines and protocols,” said Uhuru, while acknowledging that the new measures will constrain the way of life, after the emergence of a third wave.

Related Topics
Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Janet Museveni Covid-19 vaccine
Share this story
Previous article
Revealed: Here’s your favourite football club’s Most Valuable Player
Next article
Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Health Ministry to prioritise persons aged 58 and above in vaccination drive
Health Ministry to prioritise persons aged 58 and above in vaccination drive

LATEST STORIES

Turkey thump Haaland after new Qatar protest
Turkey thump Haaland after new Qatar protest

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

1 day ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

9 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

9 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Second lockdown takes us back to March 2020, again

Second lockdown takes us back to March 2020, again

XN Iraki 3 hours ago
How battle over allowances, offering threatened to split church

How battle over allowances, offering threatened to split church

Allan Mungai 3 hours ago
Uhuru’s show of political wit jolts Ruto and Raila camps

Uhuru’s show of political wit jolts Ruto and Raila camps

Special Correspondent 3 hours ago
Lethal coronavirus turns 2021 into another lost year

Lethal coronavirus turns 2021 into another lost year

Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago

More stories

Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

By Reuters
Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

By Reuters
Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

By Reuters
10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again

By Reuters
Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again

Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli’s death felt like a mistake

By Jael Mboga
Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli’s death felt like a mistake

Mavado’s son Dante Brooks sentenced to life imprisonment

By Faith Musyoki
Mavado’s son Dante Brooks sentenced to life imprisonment

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.