Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

Mourners, seen through glass, pay their respects as the body of former president John Magufuli lies in state at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo)

All is set for the burial of former Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli at his ancestral home in Chato, a town in the Geita Region of northwestern Tanzania.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan took to her Twitter to thank everyone who comforted, supported, and sent condolence messages to Tanzanians following the death of Magufuli on March 17, 2021.

"Today as we lay to rest our beloved President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli; on behalf of the People of the United Republic of Tanzania and on my own behalf I would like to thank fellow Compatriots; National Leaders, Religious Leaders, Political Leaders, Diplomatic Community, Media Houses, artists, musicians and everyone who has supported comforted and sent us condolence messages during these difficult and trying times for our nation," Suluhu tweeted Friday morning ahead of the burial, which will be attended by close family members, relatives, and friends.

