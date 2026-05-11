UDA, DCP gear for grueling battle in Ol Kalou by-election

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Muchina Nyaga receives the UDA nomination certificate for Ol Kalou by-election. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Battle lines have been drawn in the Ol Kalou by-election set for July 6.

This follows the conclusion of the nominations by the ruling party UDA and opposition party DCP over the weekend.

Jubilee Party has so far not nominated any candidate.

The by-election follows the death of MP David Kiaraho who was elected on Jubilee party ticket during the 2022 General Election.

UDA is fronting the late Kiaraho's personal assistant Muchina Nyaga, who is also the brother to Nyandarua county assembly Majority Leader Mwangi Nyaga.

He garnered 3221 votes to beat eight candidates including his closest rival and businessman George Wambugu popularly known as Delight.

The latter has contested for the seat three times losing to the late Kiaraho.

On the other hand, DCP is backing former Ol Kalou town MCA Kamau Ngotho.

Ngotho, in the last General Election vied on a UDA party ticket but lost to the late Kiaraho.

During the DCP nominations, he won by a landslide after garnering 12,957 votes to beat his closest rival, musician Paul Waiganjo who got 4997 votes.

Coming third was former Nyandarua County Roads chief officer Peter Karanja who got 3919 votes.

He had recently resigned from the position.

According to political analysts, this will be a gruelling battle for the government side and the opposition.

"It will be a litmus test for both the government and the opposition," said Samuel Wambugu.

Wambugu said that the turnout of the voters had complicated the matter.

"The UDA party had a low turnout of voters while the DCP party had a huge turnout. However, politics change with time," he argued.

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau who is leading the UDA campaigns, exuded confidence that the ruling party will clinch the seat.

"We will support our candidate with all our efforts. Residents should not be cowed by cheap campaign strategies. We have already mobilised our teams who are on the ground," she said.

Ms Gitau said that she will be on the ground to make sure that Muchina wins.

"I know what is happening on the ground and that is why I will be here. We will mobilise everything to take this seat," she said.

Kanjuiri Ridge MCA Thuo Gachino who is among the team leading the DCP campaigns, was optimistic that the party will carry the day.

"Everyone can see the turnout during the nominations. You cannot compare over 22,000 votes to 4000 votes. Even if they cooked their numbers, it was evident everywhere that DCP is the party of choice," he argued.

He said that they would mobilise residents to turn up in large numbers to prove that this was their preferred party.

"We want someone who will continue with the development records of the late Kiaraho. The only person the electorate has chosen is Ngotho," he said.