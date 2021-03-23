×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lobby condemns suspected poisoning of six lions

By Fred Kagonye | March 23rd 2021 at 12:02:13 GMT +0300

The World Animal Protection has condemned the suspected poisoning of six lions found dead over the weekend at the Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda.

In a statement the lobby said the illegal killing of wild animals negatively impacts animal welfare, conservation and public health.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) through Bashir Hangi said in a statement released on Saturday that eight vultures were also found next to the dead lions leading to the conclusion that the lions may have been poisoned.

“The UWA strongly condemns the illegal killing of wildlife because it does not only impact negatively on our tourism, as a country, but also revenue generation which supports conservation and community work in our protected areas,” the statement reads.

The lion carcasses had most of their parts missing raising fears the attack could have been a case of animal body parts trafficking.

“Given that some body parts of the lions were found missing in this particular case, we cannot rule out illegal trafficking,” said Edith Kabesiime, the Wildlife Campaigns Manager at World Animal Protection.

According to the group, in the last 10 years the population of lions in the Ishasha sector of Queen Elizabeth National Park had declined from six lions per 100 km2 to four lions per 100km2.

While assuring the public that the park remains safe and attractive to visitors, UWA said it will continue to strengthen the protection of wildlife and will pursue the poisoning of the lions to its conclusion.

The group also demanded action over a similar incident that happened in 2018, where 11 lions, including eight cubs, were poisoned in the same park.

In May 2010 the park saw the death of five lions over poisoning.

Related Topics
Uganda Wildlife Authority Queen Elizabeth National Park
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya-UK trade deal: Why the devil is in the details
Next article
Jubilee Executive Director James Waweru is dead

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Journalist Robin Njogu buried
Journalist Robin Njogu buried

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

15 hours ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

8 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

8 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago
BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

Rodgers Eshitemi 15 hours ago

More stories

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

By Emmanuel Too
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

By Mate Tongola
Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

By Mate Tongola
Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

Stuck cargo ship in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

By Reuters
Stuck cargo ship in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

By Reuters
Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

By Reuters
Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.