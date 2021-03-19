×
Facebook services including Whatsapp and Instagram suffer global outage

By Reuters | March 19th 2021 at 21:38:41 GMT +0300

The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. [Reuters]

Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.

“Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we’ll update you when we can,” Facebook’s gaming unit said in a tweet.

Several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, with #whatsappoutage trending in many countries.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about problems with WhatsApp on the website.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.  

Related Topics
Whatsapp Facebook Instagram #whatsappoutage
