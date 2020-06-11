×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

'Choose - I kill you or rape you': abuse accusations surge in Ethiopia's war

By Reuters | January 23rd 2021 at 08:27:19 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: Girls carry laundry in Soroka town in Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. [Reuters]

The young coffee seller said she was split from family and friends by an Ethiopian soldier at the Tekeze River, taken down a path, and given a harrowing choice. 

“He said: ‘Choose, either I kill you or rape you’,” the 25-year-old told Reuters at the Hamdayet refugee camp in Sudan where she had fled from conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The doctor who treated her when she arrived at the camp in December, Tewadrous Tefera Limeuh, confirmed to Reuters that he provided pills to stop pregnancy and sexually-transmitted diseases, and guided her to a psychotherapist.

“The soldier ... forced a gun on her and raped her,” Limeuh, who was volunteering with the Sudanese Red Crescent, said the woman told him. “She asked him if he had a condom and he said ‘why would I need a condom?’”

Read More

Five aid workers for international and Ethiopian aid groups said they had received multiple similar reports of abuse in Tigray. The United Nations appealed this week for an end to sexual assaults in the region.

Among a “high number” of allegations, particularly disturbing reports have emerged of people being forced to rape relatives or have sex in exchange for basic supplies, the UN Office of the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict said in a statement on Thursday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the military did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about the reports of rape. Ethiopian authorities have previously denied rights abuses, pointing the finger instead at the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s former ruling party whose forces they accuse of insurrection.

“I call on all parties involved in the hostilities in the Tigray region to commit to a zero-tolerance policy for crimes of sexual violence,” UN special representative Geraldine Boezio said in the statement.

Women and girls in refugee camps within Ethiopia appear to have been particularly targeted, and medical centres are under pressure for emergency contraception and tests for sexually-transmitted infections, the statement said.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts of rape. Media have been largely banned from Tigray, aid agencies have struggled for access, and communications were down for weeks.

Abusers in uniform

The 25-year-old woman who spoke with Reuters said her abuser wore an Ethiopian federal army uniform.

The five aid workers said other women described their alleged assailants as being militia fighters from Ethiopia’s Amhara region or Eritrean soldiers, both allied with Abiy’s troops. Reuters was unable to determine the identity of the woman’s assailant.

Abiy’s spokeswoman, Tigray’s interim governor, the mayor of the regional capital Mekelle, Eritrea’s foreign minister and Ethiopia’s army spokesman did not immediately reply to requests for comment on rape allegations. Reuters could not reach TPLF representatives.

“I don’t have any information about that,” Amhara regional spokesman Gizachew Muluneh told Reuters by phone.

Ethiopia and Eritrea have both denied that Eritrean troops are in Ethiopia, contradicting dozens of eyewitness interviews, diplomats and an Ethiopian general.

‘Why is a woman raped?’

At a meeting of security officials in Mekelle broadcast on Ethiopian state TV earlier this month, one soldier spoke of abuses even after the city had been captured by federal forces.

“I was angry yesterday. Why does a woman get raped in Mekelle city? It wouldn’t be shocking if it happened during the war ... But women were raped yesterday and today when the local police and federal police are around,” said the soldier, who was not identified

Local authorities did not immediately respond to efforts to seek comment on whether any soldiers might be investigated or brought to justice.

Tewadrous, the refugee camp doctor, described two other rape cases he had handled. One woman, who said she had escaped from Rawyan town in Tigray, told of three soldiers she identified as Amhara Special Forces knocking at her door, the doctor said. When she refused them entry, they broke in and assaulted her.

An aid worker in the town of Wukro told Reuters victims had recounted how a husband was forced to kneel and watch while his wife was raped by soldiers they identified as Eritrean.

A medical worker in Adigrat said he treated six women who had been raped by a group of soldiers and told not to seek help afterwards. They found the courage to come forward days later, but there were no medicines to treat them, the medic said.

In Mekelle, one man was beaten up after begging soldiers to stop raping a 19-year-old, according to a medical worker who treated both victims. Mekelle charity Elshadai said it has prepared 50 beds for rape victims.

Related Topics
Tekeze River Sexual assault Tigray region FILE PHOTO: Girls carry laundry in Soroka town in Amhara region near a border with Tigray Ethiopia November 9 2020.
Share this story
Previous article
In Senate deal, Trump impeachment trial put off until early February
Next article
Moenchengladbach 4-2 Dortmund: Gladbach break Borussia Dortmund jinx to go fourth in Bundesliga

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says
Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says

LATEST STORIES

Zimbabwe Transport minister dies of Covid-19
Zimbabwe Transport minister dies of Covid-19

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

18 hours ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

3 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

4 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

4 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kananu is a pawn in a game that excludes Nairobi voter

Kananu is a pawn in a game that excludes Nairobi voter

Irungu Houghton 9 hours ago
Kenyans move to traditional foods as price of wheat products go up

Kenyans move to traditional foods as price of wheat products go up

Mercy Orengo and Domnic Omondi 9 hours ago
Jubilee weighs expelling Ruto as Kalonzo says he’ll sue him

Jubilee weighs expelling Ruto as Kalonzo says he’ll sue him

Saturday Standard Team 9 hours ago
Uhuru prepares Sagana talks as Ruto allies meet

Uhuru prepares Sagana talks as Ruto allies meet

Ndungu Gachane 9 hours ago

More stories

Zimbabwe Transport minister dies of Covid-19

By Agencies
Zimbabwe Transport minister dies of Covid-19

Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

By Reuters
Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

Young Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary

By Reuters
Young Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary

Ugandan troops block U.S. ambassador from opposition leader's house

By Reuters
Ugandan troops block U.S. ambassador from opposition leader's house

Ugandan troops block US ambassador from Bobi Wine's house

By Reuters
Ugandan troops block US ambassador from Bobi Wine's house

Uganda opposition leaders on the run as troops raid offices

By Reuters
Uganda opposition leaders on the run as troops raid offices

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.