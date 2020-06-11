×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

The leaders that Africa lost in year of great hardship

By Joe Ombuor | December 31st 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings. [Courtesy]

Like the setting sun, the year 2020 is glowering red to its retirement. But only after wreaking havoc galore and leaving tears in its wake, thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has left the world bleeding.

The virus did not discriminate as it snuffed out the lives of presidents and prime ministers. Some leaders, however, died of other causes.

One of the first Covid-19 victims, on March 30, was Jacques Yombi Opango, who served as prime minister of the Republic of Congo (Congo Brazzaville) between 1977 and 1979.

Former Prime minister of the Republic of Congo Jacques Yombi Opango. [File, Courtesy]

Read More

Former Somali Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein went to his grave two days later on April 1, aged 82, after contracting Covid-19. He served between 2007 to 2009.

Closely following on his heels to the world yonder on April 5 was Mohamed Jibril, the former head of the rebel government that overthrew Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

Hardly a week later, on April 11, former Togolese Prime Minister Edem Kodjo – who was in power between 1984 to 1996 and 2005 to 2006 – bowed out in Paris. Kodjo also served as secretary-general of the Organisation of African Unity between 1978 and 1983.

The football-loving Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, who had been in power since 2005, succumbed to Covid-19 on June 8. His wife, Denise Bucumi, was flown to a Nairobi hospital where she was treated and recovered. She returned home to bury her husband, who died aged 56.

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza leaves after the closing ceremony of the 14th annual Francophonie summit in Kinshasa October 14, 2012. [Noor Khamis, Reuters]

Barely three days later, on June 11, former Gabonese Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet – a diplomat of long standing who held power between 2016 to 2019 – died at 59.

The death on July 8 of 61-year-old Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who took over the reins of power in 2017 and was President Alassane Ouattara’s choice for successor in elections scheduled for October 31, threw the cocoa-producing nation into turmoil.

This prompted changes to the constitution to allow President Ouattara to run for a third term despite having promised never to vie for office at the end of his tenure. The decision triggered political upheaval that resulted in many deaths and displacement as Ivorian refugees flocked to neighbouring countries.

The third president of neighbouring Tanzania, Benjamin William Mkapa, who rose from a journalist to head the East African country, died at 81 on July 24.

Mkapa, who held power between 1995 to 2005, remained active after his retirement and participated in peace negotiations across the African continent.

Benjamin William Mkapa. [Courtesy]

He was among the eminent personalities led by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan who saved Kenya from slipping into the abyss after violence broke out in 2007/2008 following a disputed presidential election.

There was a lull until November when more former heads of state and government passed away. Former Mali President Amadou Toumani Toure, who was in power between 2002 to 2012, went to be with his ancestors on November 10 at the age of 72.

He was followed two days later by 73-year-old former Ghana President John Jerry Rawlings, who ruled between 1981 to 2001. Rawlings was widely credited with putting Ghana on the fast lane among Africa's fledgling democracies.

Former President of Niger Mamadou Tandja, who served between 1999 to 2010, died on November 24 at the age of 81.

Only two days later, former Sudanese Prime Minister and religious leader Sadiq al-Mahdi – who held power between 1966 to 1967 and 1986 to 1989 – succumbed to Covid-19 at the age of 83.

Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya, who ruled between 1987 to 1993 and 1996 to 2003, passed away on December 17 at the age of 71.

Related Topics
Covid-19 in Africa African leaders
Share this story
Previous article
ODM missing as 20 aspirants submit names for Nairobi race
Next article
Verification of BBI signatures begins

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Is this why Africa has low Covid-19 deaths?
Is this why Africa has low Covid-19 deaths?

LATEST STORIES

Words and funny phrases that defined gloomy year
Words and funny phrases that defined gloomy year

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

4 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

5 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

7 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

9 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why Kenya has plenty of 'useless' varsity degrees

Why Kenya has plenty of 'useless' varsity degrees

Elias Mokua 23 hours ago
Year that Ruto’s allies found themselves on the back foot

Year that Ruto’s allies found themselves on the back foot

Daniel Chege and Kennedy Gachuhi 1 day ago
Mother: How my six-month-old baby survived Covid 19

Mother: How my six-month-old baby survived Covid 19

Mercy Kahenda 1 day ago
I swapped my engineering path for tailoring

I swapped my engineering path for tailoring

Paul Kariuki 1 day ago

More stories

South Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new Covid-19 restrictions

By Reuters
South Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new Covid-19 restrictions

Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence

By Reuters
Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

By Reuters
Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

Central African Republic votes under threat of violence

By Reuters
Central African Republic votes under threat of violence

Zimbabwean woman makes trendy bags from recycled materials

By Xinhua: Sponsored Content
Zimbabwean woman makes trendy bags from recycled materials

Ethiopian troops kill armed men accused of deadly village attack - Fana TV

By Reuters
Ethiopian troops kill armed men accused of deadly village attack - Fana TV
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.