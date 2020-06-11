×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Biden fractures foot playing with dog

By AFP | November 30th 2020 at 11:48:44 GMT +0300

This file photo taken in 2012 shows Joe Biden's dog, Champ, laying down. [AFP]

US president-elect Joe Biden has a foot fracture and will likely have to wear a medical boot, his team said Sunday after the 78-year-old was taken to the doctor because he had slipped while playing with his dog.

Biden, who will become the oldest US president upon his January swearing-in, suffered the injury Saturday with Major, one of his two German shepherds.

The president-elect's personal physician Kevin O'Connor initially said x-rays had not uncovered any "obvious fracture", but added that an additional CT scan would still be done.

That scan "confirmed hairline (small) fractures... in the mid-foot," O'Connor said in a subsequent statement released by Biden's office.

Read More

He added that the former vice president, who won election against Donald Trump in November, "will likely require a walking boot for several weeks".

With both Biden and Trump in their 70s, age was an issue in the presidential race, even if it often took a backseat to pressing matters like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump's health was briefly of intense concern when he caught Covid-19, but the president resumed campaigning after getting a series of treatments -- including an experimental antibody cocktail.

Trump, a famously finicky germophobe, was the first president in over a century to not have a dog.

The Bidens fostered and then adopted Major in 2018, while Champ has been with the family since 2008.

Biden officials have said Major will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Related Topics
Joe Biden Donald Trump Joe Biden Dog
Share this story
Previous article
Maradona's personal doctor in tears as he defends himself after police search
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Former head of US election security calls Trump team fraud allegations 'farcical'
Former head of US election security calls Trump team fraud allegations 'farcical'

LATEST STORIES

Maradona's personal doctor in tears as he defends himself after police search
Maradona's personal doctor in tears as he defends himself after police search

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

13 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

19 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

21 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

21 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When a simple stretch can break your bones

When a simple stretch can break your bones
Mactilda Mbenywe 38 minutes ago
Artificial melanin: New-age hair dye

Artificial melanin: New-age hair dye
Killiad Sinide 2 hours ago
Gout, the ‘mature-people’ disease that is now creeping to the young

Gout, the ‘mature-people’ disease that is now creeping to the young
Graham Kajilwa 2 hours ago
Why Kenya is worst place to be as child with cancer

Why Kenya is worst place to be as child with cancer
Gatonye Gathura 2 hours ago

More stories

Thousands in Argentina march against new move to legalize abortion

By AFP
Thousands in Argentina march against new move to legalize abortion

Recount in Wisconsin demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin

By Reuters
Recount in Wisconsin demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

By Reuters
Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

In fresh blow to Trump, US court rejects Pennsylvania election case

By Reuters
In fresh blow to Trump, US court rejects Pennsylvania election case

Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

By Reuters
Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

By Reuters
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.