×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Biden edges Trump in TV ratings for duelling town halls

By Reuters | October 17th 2020 at 08:51:39 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland, Ohio, US, September 29, 2020. [Reuters]

Former Vice President Joe Biden won a TV rating battle with President Donald Trump as the two held competing town halls with voters just weeks ahead of the November 3 election, according to Nielsen rating data released on Friday.

Biden averaged 15.1 million viewers during Thursday night's 90-minute discussion on Walt Disney Co's DIS.N ABC broadcast network. Trump pulled in 13.5 million for his 60-minute event across Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O broadcaster NBC and the company's MSNBC and CNBC cable channels.

For the one-hour period that both Trump and Biden were on the air, Biden averaged 14.3 million to Trump’s 13.5 million.

The primetime town halls were scheduled after the cancellation of a debate that had been set for the same time. Trump pulled out of the debate after it was changed to a virtual format.

Read More

During his event on ABC, Biden attacked Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. On NBC, Trump defended his administration’s response to the virus and his own personal conduct.

NBC was criticised for scheduling Trump opposite Biden after ABC had already set its event, forcing voters to choose which candidate to watch live. Trump often brags about the size of his television audiences.

In some markets, the events did not compete directly. In Los Angeles, for example, ABC aired the Biden event live at 5 p.m. Pacific while NBC broadcast a recording of Trump at 8 pm Pacific.

Nielsen’s figures reflect people who watched on television and do not include others who streamed the events via digital platforms, which are growing in popularity.

The combined audience - 27.6 million - came in much lower than the massive viewership for the first debate between Trump and Biden. That Sept. 29 matchup attracted 73.1 million people across 16 networks.

A second debate between Trump and Biden is scheduled for Thursday.

Related Topics
TV rating battle President Donald Trump Joe Biden November 3 election
Share this story
Previous article
If you oppose hustler talk, respond to rising political impatience
Next article
Man United trigger one-year extension in Pogba's contract

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Seeking to close gap, Trump bashes Biden on fracking as campaign intensifies
Seeking to close gap, Trump bashes Biden on fracking as campaign intensifies

LATEST STORIES

School tests timetable out as Knec warns cheats
School tests timetable out as Knec warns cheats

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

9 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

10 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

18 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

22 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

From hawking shoes to owning a busy shop

From hawking shoes to owning a busy shop
Sylvia Wakhisi 50 minutes ago
Hope as clouds over economic growth scatter

Hope as clouds over economic growth scatter
Macharia Kamau 9 hours ago
Why that simple meal costs more than you think

Why that simple meal costs more than you think
Protus Onyango 9 hours ago
Two men who are keeping Samburu teenage mothers in school

Two men who are keeping Samburu teenage mothers in school
Caroline Njoroge 20 hours ago

Read More

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account, Republicans decry company's actions

America

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account, Republicans decry company's actions

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account, Republicans decry company's actions

In split-screen town halls, Trump and Biden squabble over Covid-19 response

America

In split-screen town halls, Trump and Biden squabble over Covid-19 response

In split-screen town halls, Trump and Biden squabble over Covid-19 response

Split screen: Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls

America

Split screen: Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls

Split screen: Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.