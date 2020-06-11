×
African female leaders call for action on disparities in healthcare amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Xinhua | October 16th 2020 at 11:04:33 GMT +0300

Female leaders from the Sub-Saharan Africa region have urged governments to address growing inequalities in health care services that have worsened amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a virtual health summit, the African female leaders and advocates said robust policy and legislative interventions were required to address high disease burden affecting women and girls in the continent. 

Namibia First Lady Monica Geingos said Covid-19 exposed gender inequalities in healthcare provision in Africa amid disruption of hospital deliveries and provision of family planning services. 

"We need to confront the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women's health across Africa, especially their inability to access quality contraceptives," said Geingos. "The pandemic has reinforced the need to bridge the gender gap during formulation of health policies in the continent."

Civil strife

Dozens of African female leaders, policymakers and campaigners participated in the virtual Women Leaders in Global Health conference that was convened by international advocacy group, WomenLift Health. The three-day virtual summit devoted attention to Africa, where patriarchy, combined with poverty, civil strife and policy gaps have worsened gender disparities in provision of health care services.

Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for Africa at the World Health Organisation (WHO) said addressing gender inequalities was key to hastening pandemic recovery in the continent.

"The critical role of women in the realisation of universal access to healthcare services in this continent was reaffirmed during the Covid-19 crisis," said Moeti. "It is the female healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of helping communities cope with the pandemic by providing care to the sick and raising awareness on prevention measures," she added.

