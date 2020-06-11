×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Military takes key posts in Mali's interim government

By AFP | October 6th 2020 at 09:00:00 GMT +0300

Mali interim president Bah Ndaw is himself a retired colonel

A transition government tasked with leading Mali back to civilian rule was appointed on Monday, with numerous members of the military junta that seized power in a coup occupying key posts.

Following the bloodless August 18 coup that toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the junta vowed to relinquish control and hold fresh elections.

But Mali's West African neighbours imposed potentially crippling sanctions, and a key sticking point in negotiations with the junta has been whether the transition will be led by soldiers or civilians.

Interim president Bah Ndaw, a former foreign minister and retired colonel who was sworn in last month, appointed a 25-strong government on Monday.

Read More

At least four central cabinet posts -- defence, security, territorial administration and national reconciliation -- went to colonels in the army, according to a decree read live on state television by the president's secretary-general Sekou Traore.

One of the junta's leaders, Colonel Sadio Camara, becomes defence minister, while Colonel Modibo Kone gets the security and civil protection portfolio.

Junta spokesman Colonel Ismael Wague, who broke the news of the coup in a dramatic night-time television broadcast, will become national reconciliation minister.

But civilians were also appointed, including former prosecutor Mohamed Sidda Dicko as justice minister and former ambassador Zeini Moulaye as foreign affairs minister.

The coup came after months of protests over the country's bloody jihadist insurgency, economic struggles and chronic inter-ethnic violence.

Different groups represented

Former armed groups that signed a peace agreement in 2015 will also be represented in the transitional government.

Members of Tuareg groups that led a rebellion in the north were awarded the agriculture and fisheries as well as youth and sports ministries, while pro-Bamako groups also received posts.

The movement that led the protests that built up to the coup received three ministerial posts.

The West African bloc ECOWAS has heaped pressure on Mali's junta to swiftly restore civilian rule, including imposing sanctions.

After long negotiations, the junta finally agreed to complete that transition within 18 months at most.

The junta will hope that the appointment of the transition government will help convince ECOWAS to lift the sanctions.

But it was still not met all of the ECOWAS demands, in particular the dissolution of the junta and the release of civilian and military figures arrested during the coup.

Last week the junta abandoned a contentious measure that would have enabled its leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, to potentially replace Ndaw -- himself a retired colonel -- if ever he was incapacitated.

Goita officially holds the post of interim vice-president.

Mali's interim prime minister is former foreign minister Moctar Ouane.

Related Topics
Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Bah Ndaw Mali Coup
Share this story
Previous article
Total roils Kenya oil plan in row over new licence
Next article
Virus downturn carries echoes of the tough 90s

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Suspected arms dealers moved millions in Somali money transfers, report says
Suspected arms dealers moved millions in Somali money transfers, report says

LATEST STORIES

Ojienda demands Sh166m from lands commission
Ojienda demands Sh166m from lands commission

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 2 hours ago
Village where drug lords rule

Village where drug lords rule
Stephen Nzioka 3 hours ago
Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund

Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund
Kamau Muthoni 10 hours ago
Deal gone bad: How Tuju’s Sh2.4b real estate dream fell apart

Deal gone bad: How Tuju’s Sh2.4b real estate dream fell apart

Domnic Omondi 10 hours ago

Read More

Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau schools reopen six months after virus shutdown

Africa

Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau schools reopen six months after virus shutdown

Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau schools reopen six months after virus shutdown

Mali frees over 100 jihadists seeking hostage swap

Africa

Mali frees over 100 jihadists seeking hostage swap

Mali frees over 100 jihadists seeking hostage swap

Sudan govt, rebel groups sign landmark peace deal

Africa

Sudan govt, rebel groups sign landmark peace deal

Sudan govt, rebel groups sign landmark peace deal

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.