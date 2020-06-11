×
How firm changed life of Kawangware dancehall artist

By Agency | September 21st 2020 at 04:05:00 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kawangware based dancehall artist Dennis Gakunga Njuguna aka Machete Boloman is all smiles after securing a deal in support of his projects both in audio and visual form.

The renowned artist in Kawangware dropped a banger dubbed, Odibets. ‘Siwezi bet ka firm sio Odibets. Odibets mambo yote,” part of the lyrics by Machete Boloman.

In an interview, he said the song was inspired by the good work betting firm has been doing in supporting upcoming talent. “I asked one of the firm’s brand ambassadors in Kawangware, to have management listen to the song I recorded via phone,” he said.

A month later, I received a call that I was needed where I was offered a deal that would carter for five of my projects, both audio and visual.”

In the deal, the song would be the first project to be worked on. He has worked with producer Magix Enga in producing the first song.

“They asked me to look for a good producer and I went to Magix Enga. I have four other projects which are fully paid for and I’m grateful,” he said.

Asked about what his community thinks about the song, the dancehall artiste said that the reception has been good and people have been praising him for singing about the betting firm, a company that is making a great impact in the community.

