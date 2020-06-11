14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

By Xinhua | September 20th 2020 at 10:01:46 GMT +0300

A total of 14 bodies have been recovered so far after a passenger bus fell into a river in the Ivo district of Ebonyi state in Nigeria's southeast region, a police officer told Xinhua on Saturday.

The accident involved a bus carrying members of a church returning from a burial on Friday evening, said Stella Uchegbu, state commander for the Federal Road Safety Corps, adding that so far the number of people on board cannot be identified as the bus is still trapped.

"That kind of bus normally carries up to 30 or more passengers. We do not know whether it was fully-laden," Uchegbu said.

Officials on Saturday said the driver lost control of the bus while trying to overtake a truck. The vehicle then veered off into the river and got submerged immediately.

A police spokesperson of the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed to Xinhua that seven of the bodies recovered so far are male while seven are female. All the bodies were recovered on Saturday.

According to Odah, local authorities had earlier rescued five people and declared others missing.

Some of the rescued victims remain unconscious and have been taken to a hospital, said the police spokesperson. A search for more bodies by rescuers is still ongoing.

Related Topics
Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria Bus accident
Share this story
Previous article
South Korea police arrests defector trying to cross back to North Korea
Next article
Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months
Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months

LATEST STORIES

Obado impeachment in limbo as ODM tries to whip troops
Obado impeachment in limbo as ODM tries to whip troops

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

I survived defilement and two suicide attempts

I survived defilement and two suicide attempts
Jeckonia Otieno 1 hour ago
Parental depression, anxiety during Covid-19 will affect kids too

Parental depression, anxiety during Covid-19 will affect kids too
The Conversation 2 hours ago
Make an impact in seven steps

Make an impact in seven steps
Nancy Nzalambi 2 hours ago
8-4-4 system churned out cram machines, not thinkers

8-4-4 system churned out cram machines, not thinkers
Vivian Wandera 3 hours ago

Read More

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

Africa

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

Africa

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

Algeria vote test for the president

Africa

Algeria vote test for the president

Algeria vote test for the president

'Hotel Rwanda' hero could face maximum life in prison, prosecution says

Africa

'Hotel Rwanda' hero could face maximum life in prison, prosecution says

'Hotel Rwanda' hero could face maximum life in prison, prosecution says

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.