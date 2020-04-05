';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pascha: Pandemic forces one of world’s largest brothel to file for bankruptcy

By Judah Ben-Hur | September 7th 2020 at 09:21:44 GMT +0300

Pascha, one of the world's largest and Europe’s oldest high-rise brothel has been forced into bankruptcy after failing to operate for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is after the state of North Rhine-Westphalia outlawed prostitution in the wake of Covid-19.

According to a report by the BBC, the 10-storey building in Cologne, Germany, has used up all its reserves to pay and maintain over 60 staff including cooks and hairdressers.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

"We are at an end," the brothel's director, Armin, told local paper Express.

SEE ALSO: India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases

The landmark building luminescent with intoxicating light, 120 prostitutes and with a client base of about 1,000 customers per day has come to make a name for itself as the largest brothel in the world.

What was once a building vibrating with life, music and merry might soon be a ghost house with empty echoing rooms.

The fear however is for the prostitutes who have worked at the establishment which started its operation in January 1972. Prostitutes will be forced to consider working underground, a situation that is unsafe and unregulated.

In Pascha, the prostitutes occupying the 126 rooms on seven floors would pay a daily fee of Sh23,000 a day which includes, medical care, rent, meals and tax. The women are guaranteed security and even have entertainment joints like a regular hotel, several bars and a table dance night club.

Over the years, Pascha has been a target especially for those who don’t approve its operations. In 2006, Muslims protested in what they termed as an insult when the building erected a large poster with a half-naked woman and the flags from all the countries that qualified for the World Cup that year. Some flags were of Muslim nations.

SEE ALSO: Germany still winless in Nations League after Swiss draw

In 2008, Pascha offered a free life entrance to the brothel and nightclub to any man who would agree to have Pascha’s logo tattooed on their arm. About 40 men took the offer.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Pascha Germany World largest brothel
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Eyes on Uhuru to avert loss of academic year
Eyes on Uhuru to avert loss of academic year

LATEST STORIES

Bodies of Covid-19 victims not infectious, says Ministry of Health
Bodies of Covid-19 victims not infectious, says Ministry of Health

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Years of neglect leave Magere shrine in ruins

Years of neglect leave Magere shrine in ruins
Kevine Omollo 39 minutes ago
Quest for truth on man’s father to wait longer

Quest for truth on man’s father to wait longer
Kamau Muthoni 39 minutes ago
The burden of caregiving

The burden of caregiving
Kenneth Kipruto 9 hours ago
Eyes on Uhuru to avert loss of academic year

Eyes on Uhuru to avert loss of academic year

Augustine Oduor 9 hours ago

Read More

Julian Assange: prolific leaker of secrets back in spotlight

Europe

Julian Assange: prolific leaker of secrets back in spotlight

Julian Assange: prolific leaker of secrets back in spotlight
Russia's Covid-19 vaccine showed antibody response in initial trials

Europe

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine showed antibody response in initial trials

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine showed antibody response in initial trials
European children back to school amidst virus fears

Europe

European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears
Outrage in France after Nazi massacre memorial defaced

Europe

Outrage in France after Nazi massacre memorial defaced

Outrage in France after Nazi massacre memorial defaced
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.