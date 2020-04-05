Uproar after Trump suggests voting twice in North Carolina, an illegal act

SEE ALSO: Trump visits Kenosha, not to urge racial healing but to back policeBallots are due to be mailed in North Carolina on Friday. The state’s Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter that Trump, a Republican, had “outrageously encouraged” North Carolinians “to break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election.” Stein wrote: “Make sure you vote but do NOT vote twice! I will do everything in my power to make sure the will of the people is upheld in November.” Trump’s campaign and the White House later denied that he meant to tell people to vote twice.
SEE ALSO: No plans for Trump to meet family of Kenosha man shot by policeIn a series of tweets on Thursday morning, Trump again urged his supporters to vote early by mail and then follow up by attempting to vote in person, however. “On Election Day or Early Voting go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail-In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted),” Trump wrote. “If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail-In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE.”
VOTING TWICE ‘A FELONY’Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for North Carolina’s State Board of Elections, said a person would not be able to cast two ballots, regardless of if they voted by mail or in-person first. The first vote that is received and processed is the one that counts, he said. “Voting twice in an election is a felony,” Gannon said. “If you put a ballot in the mail, and it hasn’t arrived yet, and then you vote in-person before your absentee ballot has arrived, your in-person vote will count.” He said if an absentee ballot showed up after a person had voted in-person, it would not be counted.
SEE ALSO: Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman, declines to condemn violence from his supportersMany Americans vote by mail because they cannot make it to the polls in person. Nearly one in four voters cast presidential ballots by mail in 2016. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to result in a record number of mail-in ballots this year as voters seek to avoid the risk of infection. Experts have cautioned the expected surge means a winner may not be clear on election night given the time it will take to count and verify all the ballots. Trump campaigned on Wednesday in North Carolina, known as a battleground state because its population can swing either to Republicans or Democrats and play a decisive role in presidential elections. National opinion polls show Trump, 74, trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden, 77, the vice president under former President Barack Obama. Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress the vote to help their side.