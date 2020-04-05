Indonesia stages coffin parade as reminder of virus threat

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: South African state firms seeking billions in bailouts, government saysThe mock coffins got the attention of Cilandak resident Ahmad Soleh Suzany. "It's very scary because this shows the huge dangers we're facing," he told AFP. The move comes as Indonesia's coronavirus toll mounts, with the deadly respiratory disease killing more than 100 frontline doctors and possibly hundreds of children. The world's fourth most populous nation has reported over 177,000 confirmed cases and 7,505 deaths, but with some of the world's lowest testing rates the true scale is widely believed to be much greater.
- READ MORE
- Japan's Suga cements frontrunner status in PM race
- Woman arrested for naked video on Indian holy bridge
- Japan's Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up
- Party election to pick PM Abe's successor around Sept. 15, media say
SEE ALSO: European children back to school amidst virus fearsIndonesia relaxed movement restrictions in July to head off a collapse of Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Authorities are fining people for not wearing masks or failing to practise social distancing, but it's not enough. "So besides sanctions we're trying to raise awareness," Cilandak district's Mundari said. "This helps to convey the message. It's our way of trying to maximise the spread of information." This is not the first time Indonesia has turned to unconventional methods to get the word out about the dangers of coronavirus.
SEE ALSO: From reinfection to the risks of obesity: Top 3 Covid-19 stories of the weekEarlier this year, a conservative region in the Muslim-majority nation forced social distancing violators to recite Koranic verses, while another made offenders wear placards admitting their infraction. Java's Sragen regency tossed offenders into repurposed abandoned houses that local residents believe are haunted as it tapped widespread beliefs in the supernatural, which play a key role in Indonesian folklore. The country's medical association applauded the "creative" coffin parade. "We appreciate efforts to educate and spread information in different ways so the public's crisis awareness stays high," said association spokesman Halik Malik. "This kind of thing leaves an impression."