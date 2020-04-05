Biden assails Trump for 'bald-faced lies' about voting by mail

SEE ALSO: Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale - sources“He suggested we should postpone the election, full of just bald-faced lies about how mail-in votes were fraud, and how it was so terrible,” Biden said. “Well look, he’s calling out any effort to exploit this pandemic for political purposes. It distracts from his complete failure,” he said. Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said the president was “rightfully calling attention to the clear fact” that universal mail-in voting creates “nightmare election scenarios”. “Joe Biden and the radical left are fearmongering as they capitalize on the coronavirus crisis in an effort to scare voters into staying home on Election Day,” Murtaugh said. The United States is enduring a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 155,000 lives - the most of any country in the world - a crippling recession sparked by the outbreak, and nationwide protests against police violence and racism.
SEE ALSO: Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sellWithout evidence, Trump has repeatedly claimed increased mail voting would be rife with fraud, remarks that have deepened Democrats’ fears that he will refuse to accept the election outcome should he lose.