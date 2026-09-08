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Busia cuts child stunting rates as teenage pregnancies remain high

By Mary Imenza | Sep. 8, 2026
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Busia Deputy Governor Arthur Odera. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Busia County has recorded a significant decline in child stunting, dropping from 26 per cent to below 15 per cent in the last four years.

Deputy Governor Arthur Odera attributed the decline to improved nutrition, including school feeding programmes, community health education and promotion of nutrient-rich farming practices.

Speaking at St Anthony Boys Primary School, Kolait, in Teso North, Odera said the county was committed to ensuring children receive proper nutrition to support their growth, health and education.

“We have brought down stunting among children from 26 per cent to below 15 per cent. This has been possible because of interventions in nutrition, school feeding and community health education,” he said.

He said proper nutrition was critical in ensuring children remain healthy and perform well in school, adding that the county would continue working with communities to promote food production and consumption of nutrient-rich foods.

Odera, however, raised concern over teenage pregnancies, saying the county had recorded a decline from 19 per cent to 16 per cent but that the figures remained worrying.

He said he had taken up the campaign against teenage pregnancies because the vice was denying many girls an opportunity to pursue their education and exposing them to serious health risks.

“Although we have reduced teenage pregnancies from 19 per cent to 16 per cent, we are not satisfied. We must do more because behind every statistic is a young girl whose education and future may be disrupted,” he said.

The Deputy Governor said hospitals continue to receive teenage mothers, with some cases involving difficult deliveries, trauma and complications such as fistula.

He challenged parents, teachers, religious leaders and learners to take greater responsibility in protecting children from early sexual activity and pregnancies.

“We cannot normalise teenage pregnancies. When a girl becomes pregnant while still in school, she faces the risk of dropping out and losing opportunities that would have changed her life,” Odera said.

He also used a biblical reference to urge communities to distinguish between God's command to reproduce and the need to protect children.

“Genesis 1:28 says, 'multiply,' but that command was not given for children. It is a responsibility for adults. We must allow our children to grow, go to school and prepare for their future,” he said.

Odera called on the Catholic Church and other religious institutions to strengthen their partnership with the county government in addressing social challenges affecting children and young people.

He thanked Bishop Kadima for what he described as a strong friendship with Busia County, saying religious institutions had played an important role in supporting communities beyond spiritual matters.

“Churches are important partners in governance because spiritual nourishment contributes to a responsible and disciplined society. We appreciate Bishop Kadima for standing with the people of Busia,” Odera said.

He said the county would continue collaborating with faith-based organisations, schools and communities to safeguard the welfare of children and improve health and education outcomes.

The Deputy Governor said protecting the girl child was not the responsibility of government alone, urging all stakeholders to make the fight against teenage pregnancies a shared priority.

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Related Topics

Teenage Pregnancies Busia County Child Nutrition Deputy Governor Arthur Odera
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