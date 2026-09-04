Over 1,000 Vihiga boda boda riders gain formal driving skills

Audio By Vocalize

More than 1,000 boda boda riders in Vihiga have received formal driving training and certification. [File Courtesy]

More than 1,000 boda boda riders in Vihiga have been formally trained and certified in motorcycle driving in a county government initiative aimed at professionalising the sector and helping operators meet licensing requirements.

The programme, implemented by the Vihiga County Government in partnership with the Vihiga Boda Boda Association and Sigalagala National Polytechnic, provides riders with formal driving skills and qualifications required to obtain driving licences.

The riders who completed the course were presented with certificates during a ceremony at the Vihiga County headquarters.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo presided over the presentation of the driving course certificates. The county clarified that the certificates confirm completion and qualification in the driving course, while the successful riders will use the qualification to obtain smart driving licences through the relevant licensing process.

Ottichilo said the programme attracted more than 1,600 applicants, with more than 1,000 completing the training and qualifying for certification.

“We started this programme to enable our riders to gain knowledge on road safety and obtain licences,” he said.

Vihiga had 8,247 registered boda boda operators as of June 2026, according to the county transport office, although the actual number is believed to be higher.

Vihiga Boda Boda Association chairman Frankline Muchile said the certification marked an important step towards transforming a sector that has long had untrained riders.

“We are moving to professionalise the sector and through this certificate we can achieve that and ensure everyone follows road and traffic rules,” Muchile said.

He said the association would not allow criminal elements to operate within the sector, urging riders to protect the reputation of the industry.

County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism Joseph Lunani said the county was seeking to make formal training more accessible to boda boda operators through local technical and vocational education and training institutions.

“We are moving to ensure that we can now train the members here at Vihiga in our TVET institutions,” Lunani said.

He said the county had also engaged security agencies to address concerns affecting boda boda operators, particularly in Hamisi and Luanda.

“We know we have had issues with security in our sector, but we are happy that we have engaged with the security apparatus and the issues we had in Hamisi and Luanda regions are almost done,” Lunani said.

The county is also seeking to strengthen the financial position of boda boda operators through Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOs).

Officials said Vihiga has 19 boda boda SACCOs, but only three are active, with the active societies collectively serving about Sh19 million.

The county wants riders to embrace organised structures that can help them save, access credit and invest in other businesses, while also promoting accountability within the sector.