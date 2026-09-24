WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 sets the global benchmark for skills excellence

Shanghai is set to host the 48th WorldSkills Competition, known as the 'World Skills Olympics,' from September 22 to 27, 2026. [AFP]

This week, Shanghai, China, is hosting the 48th WorldSkills Competition. More than 1,400 talented young professionals from 73 countries and regions are expected to participate across 64 skills, making it one of the largest gatherings of skilled young people in the world. They will demonstrate excellence in occupations ranging from welding, electrical installations and automotive technology to mechatronics, digital technologies and advanced manufacturing.

To the casual observer, WorldSkills may seem like just another international competition, but it is much more than that. At its core, WorldSkills is about the future of young people and the competitiveness of nations. It provides a global platform where technical talent is recognised, occupational standards are tested, emerging technologies are showcased, and countries can assess whether their skills systems are preparing young people adequately for the rapidly changing world of work.