Busia ramps up aquaculture drive to tackle falling Lake Victoria fish stocks

Audio By Vocalize

Busia County officials and officials from ABDP and IFAD are in a bid to increase fish production. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Busia County has strengthened its partnership with Aquaculture Business Development Programme (ABDP) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to increase fish production as part of efforts to strengthen food security, create employment opportunities, and grow the blue economy.

The county made the move during a joint meeting between the Government of Kenya's Aquaculture Business Development Programme (ABDP), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the County Government of Busia, where the meeting focused on strategies to expand aquaculture production and ensure the county can sustainably meet the growing demand for fish.

Speaking during the meeting, the County Executive Committee Member for Smart Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Blue Economy and Agribusiness, Dr George Mukok, said the county has been implementing deliberate interventions since 2021 to increase fish production and reduce pressure on the dwindling fish stocks in Lake Victoria.

Busia County officials and officials from ABDP and IFAD are in a bid to increase fish production. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

"Our commitment as the County Government is to work closely with our partners to increase fish production in Busia. Since 2021, we have been investing in interventions that will help bridge the existing supply gap and improve livelihoods for our fishing communities," said Dr Mukok.

He noted that while Lake Victoria remains an important source of fish for thousands of households, the lake's natural resources are increasingly under strain, making it necessary to diversify production methods.

"The resources in Lake Victoria are largely exhausted, and this calls for innovative and sustainable approaches to fish production. We are therefore promoting alternative methods such as aquaparks and cage fish farming to supplement capture fisheries and ensure a reliable supply of fish," he said.

CEC Member for Smart Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Blue Economy and Agribusiness, Dr George Mukok, leads county officials and officials from ABDP and IFAD in a bid to increase fish production. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Dr Mukok observed that expanding aquaculture would not only increase fish production but also create employment opportunities for young people and women while strengthening the county's food security agenda.

"For us as a county, collaboration with national government agencies and development partners such as ABDP and IFAD remains critical in supporting farmers through capacity building, technology transfer, and investments in modern aquaculture infrastructure," said Mukok.

Chief Officer for Smart Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Blue Economy and Agribusiness, Elijah Mwaro, said the county's investment in modern fish landing facilities must be matched with increased fish production if the infrastructure is to deliver the intended economic benefits.

"We have invested in modern fish landing sites, including the Mulukoba Fish Landing Site in Bunyala, while the Bumbe Fish Landing Site in Samia is under construction. These facilities will only achieve their full potential if we increase fish production on the lake through sustainable aquaculture initiatives," said Mwaro.

He added that expanding fish production would ensure a steady supply of fish for local markets and value addition enterprises while improving incomes for fish farmers, traders, and other actors along the fisheries value chain.

"Busia County Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for aquaculture by working with partners to support farmers with technical expertise, improved production technologies, and market linkages," said Mwaro.

Busia County has identified aquaculture as one of the key sectors with the potential to drive economic growth and reduce dependence on capture fisheries.

Mwaro noted that through initiatives such as aquaparks, cage fish farming, and investment in modern fisheries infrastructure, the county aims to increase fish production while conserving the natural resources of Lake Victoria.

"We are confident that continued collaboration between the national government, development partners, and local communities will accelerate the growth of the fisheries sector and position Busia as a leading aquaculture hub in Kenya," said Mwaro.

The officials representing partners also highlighted the importance of partnerships in transforming the fisheries sector, with ABDP and IFAD continuing to support county governments in promoting sustainable aquaculture as a means of improving nutrition, household incomes, and rural economic development.