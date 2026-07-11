Government told to stop illegal sugar imports

Governor Lusaka when he visited Nzoia Sugar Company. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The government has been asked to end sugar imports into the country to allow local sugar factories to thrive.



Many of the sugar mills are stuck with huge amounts of sugar in their warehouses due to flooded markets with cheap imports.



Speaking after visiting Nzoia Sugar Mill, Bungoma County Governor Kenneth Lusaka said that the factory has more than 250,000 bags of 50Kg lying idle in its warehouse because there is no market for the sweetener.