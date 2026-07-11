Government to construct Sh150m Abakhayo Cultural Centre in Busia to boost local, international tourism

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Nambale Member of Parliament Geoffrey Mulanya addresses a crowd. [Courtesy, Meta]

The national government, through the State Department of Culture, plans to construct a Sh150 million cultural centre for the Abakhayo community in Nambale, Busia County, in a move aimed at preserving the community's cultural heritage while promoting tourism and local economic development.

The facility will be built at the Nambale Deputy County Commissioner's headquarters after officials from the Department of Survey identified and approved the site for the project.

Director of the State Department of Culture, Michael Pundo, said the project is being implemented following a directive issued by President William Ruto after he met Nambale MP Geoffrey Mulanya and Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga at State House in June.

Pundo said the President instructed that the project be completed within the current financial year.

"The construction of this cultural centre follows a directive by President William Ruto after consultations with the area Members of Parliament. The President has directed that the project be completed within this financial year," said Pundo.

Speaking after inspecting the proposed construction site in Nambale, Pundo said the government's commitment is to ensure that all development projects launched under President Ruto's administration are completed.

"President William Ruto intends to ensure that every development project initiated by his government is completed. This demonstrates the government's commitment to delivering on its promises despite claims by some opposition leaders that many government projects exist only on paper," he said.

Nambale Member of Parliament **Geoffrey Mulanya** welcomed the project, saying it would play a vital role in safeguarding the traditions and cultural identity of the Abakhayo community while positioning western Kenya as a cultural tourism destination.

"This cultural centre will preserve the rich heritage of the Abakhayo people while enhancing tourism in western Kenya. It will also stimulate the local economy by creating new opportunities and providing a platform for nurturing the talents of young people in Nambale," Mulanya said.

Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to visit Busia and consider recognising the cultural heritage of the Abakhayo community as part of Africa's cultural treasures worthy of international preservation.

"I appeal to UNESCO to visit Busia and assess the cultural heritage of the Abakhayo community with a view to recognising it as part of Africa's valuable cultural heritage deserving international protection and recognition," Odanga said.

Matayos Deputy County Commissioner Julius Maiyo said the centre would also serve as an educational resource for young people by reconnecting them with the traditions and values of their ancestors.

"By helping young people understand the customs, values and way of life of their forefathers, this cultural centre will contribute to addressing social challenges, including reducing cases of teenage pregnancy in the area," Maiyo said.