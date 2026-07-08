Uproar over delayed KNEC examiners' dues

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KNUT National Vice Chairperson Aggrey Namisi addresses a crowd in Bumula Constituency. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has demanded the immediate release of dues owed to teachers who served as examiners for the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) last year.

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‎The union has warned that continued delays could disrupt the administration and marking of this year's exams.



‎KNUT National Vice Chairperson Aggrey Namisi criticised the government for failing to release funds to compensate hundreds of teachers who participated in the setting, invigilation and marking of the national examinations.

‎Speaking in Bumula Constituency, Bungoma County, Namisi questioned why teachers who rendered a critical national service were yet to receive their dues despite several months having elapsed since the completion of the examination exercise.

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‎He expressed concern that the delays could discourage teachers from participating in future national examination processes, especially with this year's examination season drawing closer.



‎"If the government has not paid teachers for the last examination exercise, who does it expect to mark the next batch of national examinations?" he posed.



‎The official described the delayed payments as unfair and demoralising, arguing that teachers dedicate their time and expertise to ensure the credibility of the country's examination system and must be compensated promptly.



‎"It is unacceptable that teachers who offered professional services during national examinations are still waiting for their payments. These are professionals who deserve to be paid on time and treated with dignity," he said.



‎Namisi has accused the government of misplacing its spending priorities, alleging that huge allocations were being directed towards non-essential expenditures while critical sectors such as education continued to face persistent funding shortages.

‎He said failure to adequately finance the education sector not only affects teachers but also compromises the quality of learning and the overall performance of the country's education system.



‎Namisi has appealed to MPs to urgently convene and develop a sustainable framework that would guarantee timely payment of teachers involved in national examination duties.

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‎"The Speaker of the National Assembly should convene MPs and come up with practical arrangements that will ensure teachers are paid on time. Education should never be neglected because it is the foundation of national development and economic progress," he said.



‎He emphasised that prompt remuneration would boost teachers' morale, enhance professionalism and motivate educators to continue offering quality services during national examinations.



‎The unionist, who has also declared interest in the Webuye East parliamentary seat in the 2027 general election, further urged the government to substantially increase budgetary allocations to the education sector.



‎He noted that the sector requires approximately Sh322 billion to adequately support learning across all levels, from Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) to universities, saying the current funding levels remain inadequate to meet growing demands.

‎He warned that continued underfunding could undermine learning outcomes, strain institutions and negatively affect the future of millions of learners across the country.

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‎"Adequate investment in education will improve infrastructure, provide sufficient learning materials, facilitate employment of teachers and guarantee timely remuneration for education professionals. Investing in education should remain a national priority regardless of the prevailing economic challenges," he added.



‎Namisi also called on leaders across the political divide to set aside partisan interests and work together in addressing the financial challenges affecting the education sector, saying education should be treated as a shared national responsibility.