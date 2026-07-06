Kanduyi MP urges Nzoia Sugar to prioritise workers' welfare

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Kanduyi MP John Makali at a past event. [Courtesy, Meta]

Kanduyi MP John Makali has called on Nzoia Sugar Company to make the welfare of workers a top priority, saying the revival of the miller must go hand in hand with improved working conditions, timely payment of salaries and protection of employees' rights.

Speaking during a fundraising drive at Kimugui Boys' Secondary School in Kanduyi Constituency to support the construction and upgrading of school infrastructure, the Ford Kenya legislator said the success of the factory's turnaround would largely depend on a motivated and well-treated workforce.

Makali urged the investor to cultivate a cordial working relationship with employees, noting that restoring confidence among workers would be critical to the success of efforts to revive the once-thriving sugar mill.

He observed that while the leasing of Nzoia Sugar had renewed hope among thousands of sugarcane farmers, workers and businesses that depend on the factory, the new management must ensure employees are treated with dignity, fairness and professionalism.

He noted that workers have endured years of financial hardship occasioned by delayed salaries, operational challenges and uncertainty over the future of the company and deserve better as the factory embarks on a new chapter under private management.

He further noted that his office has received numerous complaints from both workers and farmers supplying cane to the factory regarding alleged mistreatment by some senior company officials.

He challenged the management to embrace dialogue and consultation instead of intimidation whenever disputes arise.

"Having this investor take over the running of this mill was not easy. The management should create room for dialogue that allows employees to air their concerns and contribute positively towards the revival of the company," he said.

He cited delays in salary payments, pending bills, and challenges surrounding cane harvesting permits as some of the concerns repeatedly raised by workers and farmers.

Makali expressed optimism that addressing the grievances promptly would boost employee morale, enhance productivity and restore confidence among stakeholders who have waited for years to see the factory return to full operations.

On education, Makali reaffirmed his commitment to improving learning infrastructure across Kanduyi Constituency, announcing that the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) had allocated Sh5 million towards the construction of a modern administration block at Kimugui Boys' Secondary School.

He said investment in education remains one of the key pillars of his development agenda, adding that his office would continue supporting schools through the construction of classrooms, laboratories, administration blocks and the issuance of bursaries to needy students.

He called for the creation of additional administrative units within Kanduyi Constituency, arguing that the constituency's large population and geographical size have made it difficult for residents to access essential government services.

"Kanduyi Constituency is the largest in Bungoma County. If we can have additional sub-counties, divisions and more locations, it will help bring government services closer to the people and improve service delivery," he said.

Makali also raised concern over increasing cases of insecurity in parts of the constituency, saying he had already engaged Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kipchumba Murkomen and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo to seek enhanced security interventions.

He expressed confidence that the national government would deploy additional resources to tackle criminal activities and improve safety for residents.

He opposed the proposal to increase school fees, arguing that the move would place an even heavier burden on parents already struggling with the high cost of living.