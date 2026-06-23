Rehabilitation of Masinde Muliro Stadium to be complete by October

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Construction works at Masinde Muliro Kanduyi Stadium in Bungoma County. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has called for the speedy rehabilitation of the stalled Masinde Muliro Kanduyi Stadium, saying the facility will play a critical role in nurturing sports talent and positioning Bungoma County as a regional sporting hub.

Speaking after an inspection tour of the stadium on Monday alongside Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Wetang’ula welcomed the Ministry’s commitment to complete the project by October 2026.

“We want a full audit of works done, what is pending and ensure its completion so that it is put to use,” the Speaker said.

Mvurya and Wetang’ula were accompanied by Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, National Assembly Sports Committee chairman Dan Wanyama, Kanduyi MP John Makali, Bungoma Senator David Wakoli and Nominated Senator Consolata Wakwabubi.

“The stadium has adjacent piece of land that we want to build pitches for basketball, netball, volleyball, handball and a also public pool so that we have an ecosystem that can be utilized by the public under the management of the county government,” Wetang'ula said.

The Speaker was optimistic that the upgraded facility would be a game-changer for sports development in western Kenya and offer young athletes modern infrastructure to sharpen their skills and compete at higher levels.

"Our goal is to ensure that talented young men and women from every corner of this region have access to world-class facilities that can help them realise their full potential. Sports is not only about competition; it is also a pathway to empowerment and national development," Wetang’ula said.

The leaders inspected the rehabilitation works and received timelines on the completion plan.

“We have reviewed the emerging issues and agreed that the stadium is fixed and completed and put to use by October, we will plant the correct grass, we will make the tartan track, changing rooms, the roof will also be fixed and other issues diagnosed by the engineers” Mvurya noted.

The CS emphasized that sports facilities are critical in identifying, nurturing and developing talent.

"The completion of this stadium will provide a platform for our youth to excel in football and other sporting disciplines while creating economic opportunities for the surrounding community," he said.

The stadium is expected to support the growth of sporting disciplines and widen opportunities for young people pursuing careers in sports.

“I want to see you young people utilising the stadium, I want to see a Bukayo Saka amongst you, we want our students to have good stadium where they can perform games,” the CS said.

Mvurya reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to delivering the project within the agreed timelines, saying that quality sports infrastructure remains key to Kenya's ambition of becoming a leading sporting nation.

“We don’t want Bungoma to be left behind. It is at the centre of the considerations in the development of the country,” he said

With Kenya set to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside its East African neighbours, the leaders said that upgrading Masinde Muliro Kanduyi Stadium to international standards could position Bungoma to host regional and international sporting events in the future.

The stadium's completion is expected to boost local sports development, attract investment, create employment opportunities and inspire a new generation of athletes from Bungoma and the wider Western Kenya region.