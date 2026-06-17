Bungoma allocates Sh19.7 million for maternal unit overhaul

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Bungoma County Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Simon Kisaka with Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka at the maternal ward during an inspection exercise. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Bungoma County has set aside Sh19.7 million to expand a maternal unit facility to enhance maternal healthcare and minimise maternal and newborn deaths.

The planned facelift includes renovation and equipping of the facility, strengthening emergency obstetric services, and creating a safer and more conducive environment for mothers and infants receiving treatment at the facility.

Bungoma County Referral Hospital (BCRH) Medical Superintendent Dr Simon Kisaka disclosed that the maternal unit serves as the main referral centre for the wider Western Kenya region, handling a high volume of deliveries and neonatal cases every day. Bungoma County Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Simon Kisaka with Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka at the maternal ward during an inspection exercise. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

He said the newborn unit admits between 95 and 100 neonates daily, placing immense pressure on the existing infrastructure and necessitating urgent upgrades to improve service delivery.

"The high number of neonates we receive every day has informed the county's decision to invest in a complete overhaul of the maternal and newborn units. We want to ensure that the facility can provide quality services in a safe and comfortable environment," Dr Kisaka stated.

He noted that the renovation will include the installation of modern heating systems, partitioning of wards to improve infection prevention and privacy, as well as other improvements aimed at ensuring the facility meets internationally accepted standards for maternal and newborn care.

"The renovation will come with heaters and partitioning to ensure that the maternal unit environment meets international standards. This will greatly improve the quality of care that mothers and babies receive at the facility," he added.

Dr Kisaka indicated that the renovation works will take between two and three months to complete, after which the hospital will have significantly improved capacity to handle maternal and neonatal cases.

He further revealed that additional improvements are already underway through partnerships with development organisations and healthcare stakeholders supporting the county's health sector.

"Through collaboration with our partners, piping and theatre works are ongoing. At the end of the 2 months, we will have piped oxygen and a maternal theatre in our newborn unit," he said.

The medical superintendent observed that the introduction of piped oxygen will be a game-changer in the management of critically ill newborns, reducing delays associated with oxygen cylinder refills and improving emergency response within the unit.

On Tuesday, Governor Kenneth Lusaka toured the facility and inspected the installation of new hospital beds, which he says will pave the way for full operationalisation of the mother and child hospital, boosting the facility’s capacity to provide quality maternal and specialised healthcare services.

Lusaka reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

“The investment will enhance patient experience, expand access to quality medical care, and ensure expectant mothers and other patients receive timely, dignified, and efficient treatment,” Lusaka noted.

The installation of new hospital beds at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital Annex has paved the way for the full operationalisation of the Mother and Child Hospital, boosting the facility’s capacity to provide quality maternal and specialised healthcare services.

The Annex also hosts the CT scan and eye unit, offering patients integrated diagnostic and treatment services while easing congestion at the main hospital.