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Youths urged to fight misinformation and promote peace ahead of elections

By Mary Imenza | Jun. 9, 2026
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Kakamega youths to champion peaceful coexistence ahead of 2027 General Elections.[File, Standard]

Youth in Kakamega County have been urged to champion responsible information sharing and peaceful coexistence ahead of next year's General Elections, amid growing concerns over misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech.

Speaking during a sensitisation forum that brought together over 500 youths drawn from different sectors at Isanjiro Primary, Leonard Shimaka, a director at the Kenya Revenue Authority and patron of the Shimaka Foundation, said misinformation and disinformation have become a growing concern, particularly during politically sensitive periods.

Shimaka noted that social media platforms have become major channels for the spread of false information, often fueling confusion and tension among members of the public.

“As we are nearing the election period, we have seen a huge rise in cases of misinformation and disinformation through several platforms, including social media. We have taken an initiative of reaching out to youths and educating them so that they can be ambassadors and advocates in the fight against misinformation and disinformation,” he said.

He emphasised that the spread of unverified information can have far-reaching consequences, including fueling conflicts, creating ethnic divisions, and undermining peaceful coexistence among communities.

“This creates conflicts, ethnic tension, and hard lines among parties involved. We are calling on the youth not to be agents of hate speech and to ensure that we maintain discipline and respect in all platforms of engagement,” said Shimaka.

He urged residents to embrace fact-checking before sharing information, saying individual responsibility is critical in curbing the spread of fake news and misleading narratives.

Malava MP David Ndakwa also stressed the importance of youth participation in public forums and decision-making processes, saying such engagements provide opportunities for young people to voice their concerns and contribute to development initiatives.

“Youth are supposed to be on the decision-making tables, and that is why we are encouraging them to ensure they are part of public participation processes at every level. This gives them a chance to raise their concerns and hold leaders accountable. We also want institutions facilitating public participation to ensure proper communication channels are used so that everyone can access information,” said Ndakwa.

Ndakwa challenged youths to verify information before sharing it and avoid engaging in conversations that promote ethnic profiling, discrimination, or division.

Japheth Otieno, one of the beneficiaries, said the sensitisation program helped them enhance civic awareness.

 

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Related Topics

Kakamega County Youth Sensitisation 2027 General Election Civic Awareness
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