Vihiga reviews Ottichilo's record as second term winds down

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Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Ottichilo. [File, Standard]

Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Ottichilo has expressed confidence that his administration has delivered its mandate to the people and transformed the devolved unit as he prepares to complete his second term in office.

The governor, who is preparing his report card, described the progress as impressive, noting that the county has begun reviewing its County Integrated Development Plan covering the period 2023 to 2027.

“We are reviewing our plan and will be informing residents of Vihiga about the progress we have made, what remains, and the future plans we have for the county,” said Ottichilo.

Yesterday, the devolved unit received medical equipment worth Sh20 million from a development partner to improve maternal and newborn services at the Vihiga County Referral Hospital.

Ottichilo cited healthcare as one of the sectors where the county has made significant progress, pointing to ongoing investments in medical infrastructure and partnerships with development organisations aimed at strengthening service delivery.

He admitted that despite implementing numerous projects and reforms across the county, many residents were not fully aware of some of the milestones because the county had not adequately packaged and communicated its achievements.

He was speaking at his office when he hosted a delegation from The Standard Group, led by Group Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita.

The governor said his administration is on track to clear pending bills and has already settled almost the entire Sh2 billion debt inherited from the previous regime.

“When I came into office, I inherited more than Sh2 billion in pending bills, but we have paid most of them and currently only about Sh150 million remains,” he said.

Ottichilo also revealed that his administration had accumulated additional obligations amounting to about Sh800 million during its tenure, but remained committed to clearing all debts before leaving office.

During the meeting, he praised The Standard Group for upholding ethical standards and delivering bold journalism.

Mwita said the media house had built a strong reputation in strategic communication through its television, radio, print and digital platforms, which collectively reach millions of Kenyans daily.

“I am not saying this simply because I work for The Standard Group, but because I understand communication and storytelling deeply. We know how to package stories and ensure they resonate with people at different levels,” he said.

Standard Group Editor-in-Chief John Bundotich, who also attended the meeting, said the media house was ready to collaborate with the county government in telling transformative stories across various departments and sectors.

“We appreciate your partnership with The Standard Group over the years, and this is a good opportunity to communicate your achievements over the nine years you have served,” he said.

Ottichilo reaffirmed his commitment to completing ongoing projects and ensuring a smooth transition as his term comes to an end, saying his focus remains on service delivery and sustainable development for Vihiga County.