MPs probes Sh120million Ramogi Institute, Sugar Research Board land ownership dispute

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Ramogi Institute and Technology [Courtesy meta]

Members of the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance have raised concern over the ownership and security of Ramogi Institute and Technology, a 200-acre parcel of land worth Sh120 million in Kibos, Kisumu County, following ownership revelations by the Auditor General.

During the examination of audit reports for financial years 2021/2022 to 2024/2025, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu flagged the land among assets whose ownership could not be confirmed, citing a lack of proper legal documentation.

According to the audit, the land forms part of property, plant, and equipment valued at Sh1.55 billion, with Sh1.12 billion attributed to land.

Records indicate that the institution, Ramogi Institute of Advanced Technology, was allocated the land in 1988 through an allotment letter.

However, the parcel was later leased to the Kenya Sugar Research Foundation (KESREF), now Kenya Sugar Research Board, for six years under a presidential directive.

The dispute arose after the lease expired, when the state corporation reportedly claimed ownership using a separate allotment letter dated November 28, 1997, triggering a protracted legal and administrative tussle.

Appearing before the committee, Ramogi Institute Principal Mr. Gilbert Mwavali acknowledged the dispute, stating that the matter has since been reported to both the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the National Land Commission (NLC) for investigation.

“The land in question is disputed, and the case is under investigation. We are preparing a detailed report for our Principal Secretary to guide the way forward,” said Mwavali.

He added that the conflict stems from competing documentation, with the Kenya Sugar Research Board allegedly presenting ownership papers that the institute considers questionable.

Lawmakers pressed the institute to clarify the timeline of occupation and ownership claims.

Igembe Central MP Daniel Kiritho questioned how the research board could assert ownership years after the institute’s initial allocation.

“Between you and Kenya Sugar Research Board, who was on that land earlier? You were allocated in 1988, and they claim 1997,” he posed.

However, Mwavali maintained that the issue remains unresolved and reiterated that both entities, being government institutions, may require intervention at the policy level.

The committee also sought clarity on whether the initial allotment had lapsed.

Kasipul MP Boyd Were pointed out that the six-year lease period may have created a legal gap that allowed the competing claim to emerge.

In response, Mr Mwavali explained that the land had been leased to the sugar research entity for six years, but instead of vacating upon expiry, the agency began processing ownership documents, sparking the dispute.

Committee chairperson and Luanda MP Dick Maungu termed the matter serious, noting the inconsistency in the timeline of allocation and subsequent claims.

“This is a serious matter. The land was allocated in 1988, and another claim emerged nine years later. We must get to the bottom of this,” said Maungu.

The committee resolved to escalate the issue by summoning the Principal Secretaries for the State Departments for Agriculture and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to provide direction on resolving the impasse.

It also indicated that the National Land Commission would be required to offer guidance, with a view to conclusively determining ownership and safeguarding public assets.

Caption: MP Dick Maungu, Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance in the National Assembly.