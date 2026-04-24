"Respect the dead": Kakamega elders caution against political hooliganism in funerals

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The council of elders said political leaders who convert funerals into platforms for political theatrics, confrontation, or veiled hostility must be called out. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

The Kakamega County Council of Elders has issued a stern warning to politicians over the rising cases of political violence during funerals.

While vowing to take firm action against leaders promoting political hooliganism, the council said it is a regrettable trend where groups of hired individuals are deployed to disrupt solemn public gatherings and official functions across the county.

Speaking in Kakamega town, the Council Chairman, Elly Simwa, noted several incidents where hooliganism has taken centre stage, leaving scores injured and property destroyed.

In a statement, Mr Simwa said instead of instigating violence, elected leaders should allow Governor Fernandes Barasa to work for the people and traverse the county without any interference from his opponents.

"The council has noted with grave concern the rising trend of organized hooliganism, where groups of hired individuals are deployed to disrupt solemn public gatherings and official functions across the county,” said Simwa, adding, “Of particular outrage is the disgraceful disruption of the funeral of the late Mrs Caroline Khamete, Principal of Kakamega County Polytechnic, held on April 11, 2026 in Ikolomani Constituency.”

The council chairperson said funerals are a sacred moment meant to accord dignity to the departed, comfort to the bereaved family, and unity among leaders and citizens.

According to him, the time has come for all political leaders who convert funerals into platforms for political theatrics, confrontation, or veiled hostility to be called out.

"Such actions are reckless, disrespectful to the bereaved family, and offensive to the collective conscience of the community,” he said, adding, “We consider these incidents not only acts of political intolerance but a dangerous escalation aimed at normalising disorder and intimidation in public spaces.”

He said any leader who sanctions or enables such conduct undermines the social fabric that binds the Luhya community and risks plunging the county into unnecessary tension.

“Let it be clearly understood, Kakamega is not, and will not become, a theatre of political thuggery. As custodians of culture, order, and moral authority, the Council calls upon the relevant security agencies to take swift and decisive action to apprehend all individuals involved in these acts and to address, with urgency, the emerging culture of hooliganism and goonism,” said Simwa.

He called on security agencies to ensure it enforces accountability without fear or favour, adding that leaders should focus on service delivery.

"We remind all elected leaders that their primary mandate is service delivery. Early campaigns, political intimidation, and the weaponisation of youth for disruption are a betrayal of that mandate and a direct impediment to progress," said Simwa.