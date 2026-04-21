Family demands justice after kin shot dead by police

Audio By Vocalize

Residents of Maliki village in Kwanza sub-county have expressed outrage after a 57-year-old man was shot dead by police during a late-night security operation.

The deceased, identified as Musa Namaholo, was shot on Monday at around 10:30 pm.

Speaking to journalists, the deceased’s widow Jacklyne Namalwa, recounted the moments leading to her husband’s death, claiming that officers stormed their home at night.

“We heard stones hitting our roof and woke up in panic. My husband refused to open the door because we didn’t know who was outside or what they wanted. They ordered him to come out, but he feared for his life. When they broke in, one officer immediately shot him in the head,” Namalwa claimed.

She alleged that the officers, who were in civilian clothes and armed, remained at the homestead for hours before eventually covering the body with a blanket and transporting it to Wamalwa Kijana Referral Hospital mortuary.

“It is wrong to take a life over allegations. If he were a suspect, he should have been arrested and taken to court,” said former Kapomboi MCA Benard Wanjala.

This is the second time tragedy has struck the home after the 2020 fatal shooting of the couple’s son, Sabastian Simiyu, a Kibabii University student.

“That case is still in court. Now I have lost my husband the same way," she lamented.

However, police claimed that the incident occurred during a multi-agency operation targeting illicit brew and drugs in the area.

Officers reportedly raided Namaholo’s home following intelligence linking him to illicit brew.

Police claim that despite identifying themselves, the man refused to open the door and allegedly threatened them.

“Upon forced entry, the suspect attempted to attack officers with a spear, prompting one officer to discharge his firearm in self-defence,” the report states.

The report further claimed that a spear and approximately 440 litres of chang’aa were recovered from the premises.

Kwanza OCPD Fredrick Abuga urged residents to remain calm saying that investigations are underway.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is investigating the incident.

Local leaders have condemned the killing and demanded justice.