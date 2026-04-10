Religious leaders want Kenyans to elect leaders with integrity, warn leaders against insults

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Religious leaders in Kenya [Courtesy]

Religious leaders in Kenya have called upon Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and get registered as voters to elect leaders with integrity.

Speaking at Amalemba Friends Church in Kakamega town, during the issuance of bursary to 24 bright but needy students, the Presiding Clerk of the Friends Church in Kenya, Stephen Magwilu, said unregistered Kenyans take advantage of the ongoing nationwide exercise to elect leaders with integrity ahead of the 2027 general election.

"We want to tell Kenyans to ensure they get registered and ensure they elect leaders who stand for integrity. The young people should take this opportunity and get registered because they are the ones to help this country," said Magwilu.

Magwili appealed to President William Ruto and Opposition leaders led by Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to tone down their rhetoric and stop trading insults at each other to reduce the animosity ahead of the 2027 general election.

"We want our top leaders to sober up because this country needs peace and harmony, and they should stop that kind of talk that entails insults," said Magwilu.

He added, "This nation should not be subjected to animosity as we head to the general election; we want leaders who sell hope and preach peace and unity and not talk that threatens the stability of this country."

Two weeks ago, Mau Mau War Veterans urged President Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop fueling anxiety across the country ahead of the 2027 general election by hurling insults at each other.

Speaking in Kakamega town during a delegates meeting to push for their Sh500 trillion compensation claim for land loss and injustices faced during the colonial era, the over 1,500 members of the Mau Mau War Veterans Association, through Association's Director General, Mr. James Mahuria said they will summon the two leaders with the help of religious leaders to ensure they tone down and preach peace and unity.

"We are going to take harsh action as elders, for a person like Gachagua, we are going to summon him with the help of our PCEA moderator, so that we can talk to him to allow a healthy political environment. We know what Gachagua is speaking about because of his fallout with President Ruto, "said Mahuria.

He added, "For our President, we are going to use Bishop Cyrus Yego to talk to him and show him good governance and the right direction to lead and take the country. And because we have a constitution, we will subject him to the highest organ so that he can answer some questions."

Another Mau Mau War Veteran, Stella Nyamosi from Trans Nzoia county, expressed his displeasure with President Ruto and Gachagua, stating that they are showing a bad example to the young generation, besides polarising the country amid intense and volatile early 2027 election campaigns.

"We want the two leaders to look for votes soberly and peacefully. It is sad when you see senior leaders trading jabs and insults at each other in front of young people; it is embarrassing, and they should stop," said Nyamosi.

She added, "Kenyans are the ones to decide who is their next leader and who to insult. When we see leaders insulting each other in churches, public functions, and on top of cars, it is shameful, and they should respect themselves and work for Kenyans because, at the end of the day, it is their work that will guarantee them power."

The war Veterans said they fought the colonialists so hard to ensure Kenya is independent and it has peace it deserves, and it will be a big clawback if Kenyan leaders are the ones creating animosity and possibly war in their own country.

"We love peace, and that is what we fought for, and we want the two leaders and any other to respect what their forefathers fought and dreamt of. We need a peaceful country where no Kenyan is at war with his or her fellow Kenyan," said Nyamosi.

For the last three weeks, President Ruto has been embroiled in insults with the members of the United Opposition, sparking outrage and concerns from Kenyans about the state of healthy politics in the country.