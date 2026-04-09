Governor Lusaka sacks entire cabinet after impeachment threats

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka. [File, Standard]

Governor Kenneth Lusaka has sacked all County Executive Committee Members (CECs) and Attorney General Edward Oringe Waswa in a major shake-up in the County Government.

Also sent packing is the County Secretary. In a press release dated April 9, 2026, the Governor stated that the move is aimed at enhancing effective governance, improving service delivery, and restoring efficiency within the county administration.