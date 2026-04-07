IEBC targets 240,000 unregistered youth in Kakamega voter drive

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IEBC resumed the continuous voter registration 2026. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Kakamega County is targeting 240,000 unregistered youth as part of a nationwide voter registration drive ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kakamega IEBC Elections Manager Joseph Ayatta said the figure is based on the number of young people who have already collected national identity cards but are yet to register as voters.

“We have about 240,000 youths with IDs in Kakamega, and we are targeting them in this ongoing voter registration exercise,” said Ayatta.

He said the commission is working with security agencies and grassroots leaders, including chiefs, their assistants, village elders and Nyumba Kumi members, to mobilise young people.

“We are using local structures and campaigns such as ‘Niko Kadi’ to encourage youths to take up this opportunity and register in large numbers,” he said.

Ayatta added that the commission is open to partnerships with stakeholders willing to support the mobilisation effort.

“We are ready to work with anyone committed to ensuring more youths are registered as voters,” he said.

IEBC, is also conducting public engagements with youths, parents and other stakeholders across the county to boost awareness and turnout.

Currently, Kakamega has 844,000 registered voters, with IEBC targeting 1.08 million by 2027 up from about 800,000 voters in the 2022 General Election.

“Our target is informed by the number of eligible Kenyans who already have IDs but are yet to register,” Ayatta said.

Political leaders and religious leaders led by Kakamega Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa urged the youth to turn up in large numbers and take advantage of the ongoing exercise to register and exercise their democratic right.

“Young people have been at the forefront of advocating for governance reforms and human rights. They should now register to fully participate in shaping leadership,” said Obanyi.

He added,"IEBC should use all means to ensure it provides a conducive environment for the youth to get registered, we don't want a scenario where the young people are disadvantaged in anyway to become a new registered voters and the electoral agency should facilitate and make that environment success for the young people."

Governor Barasa, on his part, urged eligible residents especially young people to take advantage of the exercise.

“I encourage those who have attained voting age but lack national identity cards to apply promptly and participate in the electoral process,” he said.