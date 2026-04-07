Kimilili MP asks voters to choose between UDA and Ford K

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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa [File, Standard]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa had hit the ground running as the race to succeed Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka intensified.

The lawmaker has now turned to the voters to decide whether he should run on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party or switch to Ford K, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest that is already shaping the county’s political landscape.

Speaking during a public engagement forum at Mayanja Kibuke market in Bumula Constituency over the weekend, the vocal lawmaker engaged residents, asking them to weigh in on whether he should vie for the governorship under Ford Kenya, associated with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, or remain in President William Ruto’s UDA.

“I want to hear from you, the people of Bungoma. Should I seek this seat through Ford Kenya or remain in UDA? The decision I make must reflect the will of the people because leadership is about service and representation,” Barasa said.

The consultative approach drew mixed but largely decisive reactions from residents, with a majority of his supporters urging him to stick with UDA, citing its national strength and alignment with the current administration.

The calls appeared to reinforce Barasa’s recent political posture, having earlier in his political manoeuvres been seen warming up to Ford K before ultimately maintaining his footing within UDA.

“We want you to stay in UDA because that is where the government is. That way, Bungoma will benefit more from national projects and development,” said John Wafula, one of the MP's supporters.

Barasa, who has emerged as one of the key political figures in Bungoma County, has in recent months been actively rallying Western Kenya residents to support President Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

His political messaging has consistently emphasised unity within the region while aligning with the national government to accelerate development.

“As leaders from this region, we must position ourselves strategically to ensure our people benefit from government programs. Supporting President Ruto’s re-election is part of that broader vision,” Barasa said.

Despite his growing visibility and early campaign momentum, Barasa faces a potentially crowded field, with several notable figures eyeing the same gubernatorial seat.

Among those are Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, and businessman Zacharia Barasa.

However, none of the contenders has publicly declared the political parties they intend to use in their bids.

Barasa’s candidacy received a significant boost during President Ruto’s recent tour of the Western region, where the Head of State openly drummed up support for the Kimilili MP, signaling confidence in his leadership and political prospects.

Further, Barasa outlined an ambitious development agenda for Bungoma County, pledging to prioritize key sectors that directly impact residents’ livelihoods. Central to his plan is the improvement of Vocational Training Centres (VTCs), Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) facilities, and healthcare services.

“If elected governor, I will ensure that our vocational training centres are well-equipped to empower our youth with practical skills. We must also invest in ECDE infrastructure so that our children have a strong educational foundation from an early age,” he stated.

On healthcare, the legislator emphasised the need to upgrade medical facilities across the county to reduce the burden on residents seeking specialised treatment outside Bungoma.

He further pledged to enhance infrastructure, particularly road networks, to facilitate trade and economic growth.

According to him, improved roads would ease the movement of agricultural produce from farms to markets, boosting incomes for local farmers.

“We will establish public works offices in every constituency to oversee road maintenance and rehabilitation. Our farmers should not struggle to transport their produce because of poor roads,” he said.

Barasa was accompanied by Bungoma Woman Rep aspirant Nancy Kibaba, who used the platform to rally support for both her bid and Barasa’s gubernatorial ambitions.

“We need leadership that is visible and responsive to the needs of the people. Bungoma deserves better representation, and that is why I am offering myself for this position,” Kibaba said.

She went on to strongly endorse Barasa, describing him as a leader with a proven development track record and the capacity to transform the county.