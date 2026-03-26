Mau Mau War veterans to meet in push for compensation

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Two of the Mau Mau freedom war veterans keenly follow proceedings at Environment and Land at Meru. [File, Standard]

Over 1,500 members of the Mau Mau War Veterans Association are expected to gather in Kakamega town to plan their new campaign for a Sh 550 trillion compensation claim for land loss and injustices faced during the colonial era.

According to the Association's Director General, Mr. James Mahuria, members from 47 counties nationwide will meet at Kakamega Golf Hotel for a full-day discussion.

Addressing journalists in Kitale, Mahuria mentioned that the group will also hold its election to strengthen its leadership.

He announced that other key items on the agenda include endorsing President William Ruto as the association's patron.

Mahuria stated that during the meeting, delegates will craft strategies to pursue the compensation claim.

"About 1500 delegates are converging in Kakamega for elections and to strategise for our demand of Sh 550 trillion from the British government for atrocities committed by its soldiers during colonial rule," Mahuria explained.

He pointed out that some freedom fighters who fought for independence have already passed away before reaping the benefits.

"It's unfortunate that many of our members, who played vital roles in freeing the country, have died before enjoying the rewards of their efforts. We are focused on developing strategies for our compensation pursuit," he said.

Adding context about the hardships faced by affected families, Mahuria welcomed the enactment of the Public Benefits Organisation Act, expressing hope it would support their compensation efforts.

"Initially, we intended to take the compensation case to the International Court, but we paused that plan after the enactment of the PBOA," he explained.

The delegates plan to officially appoint President Ruto as the association's patron.

"We have decided to select President Ruto as our patron, and we are hopeful he will accept," Mahuria concluded.