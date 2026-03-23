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Jilted lover attacks woman in Bungoma

By Jackline Inyanji | Mar. 23, 2026
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Marystella Kong’ani who was allegedly attacked by his lover in Bungoma. [Courtesy]

A 40-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was attacked by her jilted lover in Bungoma County. 

Ms. Marystells Kong'ani, a health officer at a hospital in Bungoma, was allegedly assaulted by her estranged lover, Bashir Biketi, on Wednesday night shortly after returning home.

The victim’s niece, Sandra Kong'ani, 19, recounted the ordeal, saying her aunt arrived home at around 9:00 p.m. and after supper, a commotion ensued.

“About five to ten minutes later, I heard someone breaking into the house through the window. After a short while, everything went quiet,” she narrated.

“I later heard voices inside the house. When I went to check, I found a man inside my aunt’s bedroom beating her up,” she said.

Sandra described a violent scene in which her aunt was screaming for help while the attacker continued assaulting her.

“I recognised the man because we had interacted before. He was holding my aunt by the neck, hitting her against the wall with kicks and blows. I pleaded with him to stop and resolve whatever issue they had, but he turned on me and told me to go away,” she added.

Sandra immediately called the victim’s relatives, who responded quickly. “When the man realised I was on the phone, he opened the bedroom door, took his clothes, and went outside. He even snatched the phone from my hand before leaving,” she said.

Sandra further claimed that the suspect took the house and car keys before stepping outside, where he was seen making phone calls as neighbours gathered at the scene. 

“By the time villagers assembled outside, he had already moved out, leaving my aunt injured but conscious,” she added.

Sandra said the suspect had been visiting the home since January. “The suspect is not new to us. He has been coming here since the beginning of the year, spending time with my aunt. There was even a time we went out together, though he wasn’t very friendly,” she said. 

A neighbour, Paul Khaemba, condemned the incident, noting that by the time residents responded, the suspect had already jumped over the perimeter wall and escaped.

The victim’s brother, Josphat Kong’ani, said he received a distress call informing him that his sister had been attacked and was in critical condition. 

“I do not know this man, and he has never been introduced to the family as a husband. We are questioning his motive,” he said.

The matter was reported at Musikoma Police Post, and police have launched investigations into the incident. Officers at Musikoma Police Station confirmed the incident was recorded under OB number 18/19/3/2026.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Kisumu with her family, who hail from Wetaya Village, Khalaba Ward in Kanduyi Constituency, demanding justice for their kin.

The family has called for the swift arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

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Bungoma County 40-Year-Old Woman Ms. Marystells Kong'ani Jilted Lover
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