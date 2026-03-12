Western leaders call for expansion of busy Webuye-Kitale highway, urge MPs to enact strict laws for law offenders

Audio By Vocalize

Leaders led by Moses Wetang'ula attended the burial of Baraka Chanzu, who died in Monday’s Malaha accident that claimed 15 lives. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Leaders from the Western Region are now calling for the National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA) and Kenya National Highway Authority(KeNHA) to widen the busy Kitale-Webuye road following the tragic accident that claimed 15 people on Monday night at Malaha area along Webuye-Kitale Highway.

The leaders also called upon members of parliament to enact and tighten laws that guarantee road safety.

Led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, when they visited the survivors and families of the victims at Webuye Sub-County Hospital, Wetang’ula called on MPs to create a law that will help control road accidents, which he says have become increasingly common in the country, while calling for the arrest and apprehension of the truck driver.

"The truck driver went missing after the incident, and we are asking police to ensure he is arrested and apprehended to tell us what happened," said Wetang’ula.

He added, "The road must be put with bumps to ensure road safety, and I want to urge NTSA to ensure our roads are safe, and I am calling on our MPs to pass and enact laws that strengthen road safety. Countries like Nigeria impose fines, and lawbreakers are punished instantly, and the same should happen here in Kenya."

Wetang’ula urged county governments to improve health care services, especially emergency services.

"Emergency centres, CT-Scan must be in Bungoma to reduce treatment costs for people. We have lost, and we must be united as leaders and ensure we condole with the families," said Wetang’ula.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka promised to waive all hospital bills for the affected patients.

Lusaka added that his administration will ensure Webuye Hospital gets a CT scan machine and put up an emergency ward, since it is very strategic.



The governor added that the county government had taken the step to cushion the victims and their families from the financial burden of medical care following the tragic incident.

“As a county government, we have waived all the hospital bills for the survivors currently receiving treatment here at Webuye County Hospital. We will also support those who may require specialized treatment in other facilities,” Lusaka said.

Governor Lusaka further revealed that the county government is strengthening emergency healthcare services at the hospital to improve response to critical incidents.

“We are in the process of acquiring a CT scan machine and other emergency medical equipment to enhance our capacity to handle serious cases. In addition, we plan to establish a dedicated emergency area for patients requiring urgent care,” he added.

He also noted that construction of a modern outpatient complex at the hospital is ongoing and is expected to ease congestion at the facility once completed.

MPs led by Kimilili MP Didmas Barasa, Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, and Narok MP Gabriel Tongoyo called on the government through the National Highways Authority of Kenya (KENHA) to stop long-distance trucks from passing through the Webuye-Kitale road, saying the road is not capable of handling the trucks.

"We are losing many people due to accidents. Trailers and Tractors must be assigned their own route, and the road must be widened," said Barasa.

Barasa further noted that Webuye hospital is at the centre of the town, and the accident must be a wake-up call to ensure the hospital has CT scan and MRI services.

According to police reports, 10 people died on the spot while five others succumbed to injuries at Webuye Sub-County Hospital.

At least 31 people are admitted at Webuye Sub-County Hospital, while the 15 bodies have been taken to Webuye Hospital Mortuary for identification by family members.

According to police reports, the first accident involved two motorcycles, in which the operators died on the spot.

The second accident happened when a speeding truck heading to Webuye from Kitale lost control and hit the crowd of people that had gathered at the scene, trying to save the two boda boda operators.