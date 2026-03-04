Bungoma Woman Rep Wambilianga under probe over suspect NGAAF tenders

Audio By Vocalize

Bungoma County Women Representative Catherine Wambilianga at Bomas of Kenya on Monday, August 21, 2023. [File, Standard]

Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga has been grilled over allegations of conflict of interest and money laundering linked to government funds meant to empower women.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) confirmed Wambilianga presented herself at the Integrity Centre on Wednesday, following summons in connection with an ongoing investigation into tender awards issued under the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) in Bungoma County during the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years.

The anti-graft agency says investigators are examining whether contracts were awarded to firms with links to the legislator.

The tenders under scrutiny went to two private companies, Pinamba Investment Limited and Elchic General Works Limited, raising questions about whether procurement rules were flouted.

"The alleged offences relate to tender awards by Bungoma County's National Government Affirmative Action Fund to two private companies," the Commission noted.

The EACC did not disclose the value of the tenders or the specific roles played by the two firms.

It warned, however, that criminal prosecution and asset recovery could follow once investigations conclude.

"Upon conclusion of the investigations, the outcome will inform appropriate action, including criminal prosecution and the recovery of any public funds found to have been acquired unlawfully," the agency added.

The NGAAF is a government kitty administered by women representatives to fund projects targeting women, youth and people with disabilities in their constituencies.