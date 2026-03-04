×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Bungoma Woman Rep Wambilianga under probe over suspect NGAAF tenders

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Bungoma County Women Representative Catherine Wambilianga  at Bomas of Kenya on Monday, August 21, 2023. [File, Standard]

Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga has been grilled over allegations of conflict of interest and money laundering linked to government funds meant to empower women.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) confirmed Wambilianga presented herself at the Integrity Centre on Wednesday, following summons in connection with an ongoing investigation into tender awards issued under the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) in Bungoma County during the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years.

The anti-graft agency says investigators are examining whether contracts were awarded to firms with links to the legislator.

The tenders under scrutiny went to two private companies, Pinamba Investment Limited and Elchic General Works Limited, raising questions about whether procurement rules were flouted.

"The alleged offences relate to tender awards by Bungoma County's National Government Affirmative Action Fund to two private companies," the Commission noted.

The EACC did not disclose the value of the tenders or the specific roles played by the two firms.

It warned, however, that criminal prosecution and asset recovery could follow once investigations conclude.

"Upon conclusion of the investigations, the outcome will inform appropriate action, including criminal prosecution and the recovery of any public funds found to have been acquired unlawfully," the agency added.

The NGAAF is a government kitty administered by women representatives to fund projects targeting women, youth and people with disabilities in their constituencies.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

NGAAF Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga EACC Probe Tender Awards
.

Latest Stories

How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Real Estate
By Olivia Odhiambo
4 hrs ago
AI useful to courts, but must never replace human judges
Opinion
By Anne Githogori
4 hrs ago
CSs need not have specialised knowledge of ministries that they head
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
By Special Correspondent 4 hrs ago
Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
By George Sayagie 4 hrs ago
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
By Olivia Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved