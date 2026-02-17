Mwala residents upbeat as Tanathi water project nears completion

Audio By Vocalize

Tanathi Water Works Development Agency, led by CEO Sammy Naporos, during a water projects inspection tour in Masii and Mwala, Machakos County. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

It is a major relief for residents of Masii town and its environs as a government-funded mega water project aimed at addressing the region’s acute water shortage nears completion.

The bulk water project under the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (KTSWSSP) comprises a 105-kilometre pipeline with a capacity of 6.6 million litres per day.

The project is expected to supply clean water to at least 14,000 households and is currently 95 per cent complete.

The Ndarugo River serves as the main water intake, with the project comprising a modern water treatment plant and four mega storage tanks.

Residents have now urged the government to fast-track the final stages of the project being implemented by the Tanathi Water Development Agency, saying it will help ease the long-standing water shortage in the area.

“For a long time, we have been forced to walk long distances in search of water. Sometimes we spend an entire day just to fetch a few jerricans from the river. The water quality is not guaranteed and poses serious health risks. We are appealing to the government to complete this project as a matter of urgency so that we can finally have a reliable water supply, "says Joyce Nthenya a resident of Masii.

Another resident, John Mutuku, expressed optimism that the project will boost productivity through small-scale irrigation.

“Our livelihoods will definitely improve because with access to water we will be able to practice sustainable farming. Nutrition will also improve since households will be able to establish kitchen gardens," said Mutuku a resident of Muthei.

Tanathi Chief Executive Officer Sammy Naporos, said access to clean and reliable water is a critical driver of economic growth and improved livelihoods.

“Access to clean water directly contributes to better health outcomes, increased productivity and overall economic development. When communities have reliable water, they are able to invest more time in farming, trade and other income-generating activities instead of spending hours searching for water," he said.

Naporos assured that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of water supplied to residents.

“This project has been designed with a proper water treatment process, a sludge management system and sanitation infrastructure to ensure that the water distributed to households is clean, safe and fit for human consumption. The government is keen on stimulating economic growth from the grassroots to improve the livelihoods of ordinary wananchi, " he said.

He noted that the ongoing KTSWSSP targets to reach out to 100,000 households in Lower Eastern by 2040.

Tanathi is currently undertaking mega water and sanitation projects in Kajiado, Machakos, Makueni and Kituo counties.

Once completed, the project is expected to benefit residents of Masii, Mwala, Oldonyo Sapuk Mbiuni and Makutano, significantly easing the persistent water crisis in the region.