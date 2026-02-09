Delayed screening, family planning myths to blame for Bungoma's rising cancer cases

Milla Lusweti, an Oncologist attending to a cancer patient at Bungoma County Referral hospital cancer and palliative care center. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Cancer cases in Bungoma County continue to rise, with breast and cervical cancers accounting for the majority of new diagnoses at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital.

In the last three months alone, the facility recorded 40 breast cancer patients and 11 cervical cancer patients, more than half of them newly diagnosed, figures that health experts say point to delayed screening driven partly by persistent myths around family planning methods.

Health specialists at the county’s main referral facility now warn that misinformation, particularly fears linking modern contraceptives to cancer, has kept many women away from clinics that double as critical screening and early detection points.

According to oncologists, family planning units are often the first and most frequent contact women have with the health system, making them a key entry point for cancer awareness and prevention.

Speaking during World Cancer Day activities at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital Cancer and Palliative Care Centre, oncologist Milla Lusweti said the belief that family planning methods, especially intrauterine devices (IUDs), because cancer remains one of the most damaging misconceptions in the community.

“I want to demystify the myth that once an intrauterine device is inserted, a woman is likely to get cancer. Research has been done and this is not true,” Lusweti said, noting that IUDs are safe when used appropriately and under medical guidance.

She explained that regular visits to family planning clinics allow health workers to educate women on cancer risks and carry out routine screening, leading to earlier diagnosis and better outcomes.

“Most women who come for family planning services are also counselled and screened. When fear keeps them away, cancers are detected late, when treatment becomes more difficult and costly,” she said.

Contrary to widespread belief, Lusweti noted that some studies indicate IUDs may actually lower the risk of certain cancers by creating an environment that does not support abnormal cell growth.

“Cancer is an abnormal growth of cells. These abnormal cells cannot thrive easily where there is a foreign body, such as IUD strings,” she explained.

However, she cautioned that prolonged use of certain hormonal or oral contraceptives may slightly increase the risk of breast and cervical cancer, underscoring the importance of informed choice, regular check-ups and routine screening.

The cancer burden in Bungoma County, she said, is largely borne by older adults, with most patients aged between 45 and 90 years, though she warned that cancer can affect people of all ages, including children. A view of Bungoma County Referral Hospital Cancer and Palliative care center. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

At the Bungoma County Referral Hospital, screening services are currently available for breast, cervical, prostate, oesophageal, colon and lung cancers, while chemotherapy is offered every Tuesday and Thursday alongside supportive and palliative care.

Despite these services, limited equipment continues to hamper care.

Patients requiring radiotherapy are referred to Kakamega County Referral Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, while others must travel to different facilities for CT scans, journeys that often delay treatment and increase financial strain.

“We urge the county government to support the cancer centre with equipment so that more services can be offered locally,” Lusweti said.

Lusweti linked Bungoma’s rising cancer prevalence to lifestyle and environmental risk factors, including tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, radiation exposure and genetic predisposition.

She urged residents to seek medical attention for warning signs such as sores that do not heal, abnormal bleeding, persistent swelling or thickening, chronic cough, indigestion, and difficulty passing urine or stool.

"Men should be alert to urinary symptoms and inflammation of the urethra," she added.

As Bungoma marked World Cancer Day under the theme Unite by Unique, health experts say breaking myths around family planning and promoting early screening could significantly reduce late-stage cancer diagnoses among women in the county, turning ordinary clinic visits into lifesaving interventions.