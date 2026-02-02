KENAS says all entities will undergo mandatory accreditation

Kenya Acreditations Service Chief Executive officer Martin Chesire [File, Standard]

Local entities and infrastructures will be subjected to mandatory accreditation to make them conform to international best practices.

Kenya Accreditation Services (KENAS) chief executive officer, Dr Walter Ongeti, said the ongoing review of the KENAS Act 2019 seeks to strengthen the institution and enhance quality and assurance across all sectors.

KENAS accredits public and private conformity assessment bodies, including testing/calibration labs, medical labs, inspection bodies, and certification entities.

These entities serve in healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, and environmental management, often in compliance with ISO/IEC standards.

Speaking at a public participation forum at Kibabii University on the proposed Kenya Accreditation Service (Amendment) Act, 2025, Ongeti said the legislation also seeks to enhance Kenya’s presence on the global stage.

The forum brought together stakeholders from Bungoma, Trans- Nzoia, and Kakamega Counties.

“Kenya is moving towards the first world, and KENAS has to align towards the first world to fit purpose, and ensure that we support all entities that undertake certification, inspection, as well as testing,” he noted.

Ongeti argued that entities responsible for testing products used within the country, as well as those destined for the international market, must adhere to strict accreditation standards to guarantee quality, safety, and global acceptability.

"We also accredit entities that undertake inspection of goods, services, and all items that fall within the space of inspection as well as certification,” he noted.

He further said that as Kenya moves towards ensuring that manufactured goods contribute to 20 per cent of the GDP, the quality of the exports must be enhanced in that regard.

“For the exports to be enhanced, these goods must be acceptable worldwide, and accreditation of these institutions ensures that goods produced in this country are not re-tested, re- certified, and re- inspected again when they cross the borders,” he said.

Ongeti emphasised that the accreditation of facilities is crucial for public safety, citing past incidents where lapses in quality led to serious consequences. “There have been cases of misdiagnosis in hospitals and even the collapse of buildings.

He said that many of these failures stem from the poor quality of materials and services used, which the proposed amendment to the act seeks to address.

“These buildings collapse because of the poor quality of materials and services that were offered and used. This Bill seeks to strengthen our ability to regulate and monitor the standards, ensuring not only public safety but also public health,” Ongeti said.

By enforcing mandatory accreditation, Kenya aims to prevent such avoidable tragedies and elevate the quality of services and infrastructure nationwide, aligning local practices with global standards.

President William Ruto ascended to the business amendment laws in 2024, according to the official. He said that part of those laws included the Kenya Accreditation Service Act, in which section 10 (a).

“Under the current law, accreditation is mandatory. Through our public participation consultations across the country, the people of Kenya have clearly expressed that they want to benefit from the value of accreditation, being the reason why it has been made compulsory. As the implementing agency, we are now fully committed to operationalising these requirements to ensure that all facilities and services meet the prescribed standards,” he said.

Ongeti further revealed that several facilities in Bungoma County have already undergone accreditation, citing Bungoma County Referral Hospital and Webuye County Hospital, among others.

He noted that the accredited facilities not only enhance public confidence in the quality of services offered but also serve as a model for other institutions across the county and the country.

Kakamega County CECM for trade Godfrey Owuor welcomed the move, saying that the accreditation will help boost the quality of services in facilities.