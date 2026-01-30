Police destroy 2,000 litres of Kangara, 120 litres of chang'aa in Bungoma

Illicit brew impounded in Uasin Gishu County. [File, Standard]

At least 2, 000 litres of Kangara and 120 litres of chang'aa have been impounded and destroyed in an ongoing crackdown by security officers in Tongaren Sub-County, Bungoma County.

One person was arrested in the operation led by Assistant Commissioner of the Mitua-Soysambu area, Solomon Nginai, targeting two villages.

Nginai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating illicit brew and drug abuse in the area, warning that no individual would be spared.

The intensified operations are part of ongoing government efforts to enforce President William Ruto’s directive on the war against illicit alcohol and narcotics.

“We have arrested one person. He was arrogant and resisted arrest and had 120 litres of chang’aa, he will be arraigned in court. There was a woman who was notorious for making Kangara, but the good news was that she stopped and has now concentrated on farming. We urge all to stop the illicit brew business and focus on business ventures,” he noted.

The administrator noted that many families’ lives had been destroyed due to indulgence in the brew by their breadwinners, alongside disease outbreaks in the homes.

He explained that while security agencies have been fighting illicit brew for years, the latest presidential directive has injected new momentum, coordination, and accountability into the operations, ensuring that enforcement is sustained and effective across all levels.

The official has issued a stern warning to those involved in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of illicit brew, saying that claims of protection by powerful individuals would no longer offer safety.

He called on residents to work closely with security agencies by providing timely information, noting that community cooperation is critical in dismantling illegal networks that often operate in secrecy.

Elsewhere, traders and Boda boda riders protested over increased insecurity and theft at Mateka market in Bumula sub-county, Bungoma county.

Led by their chairman, Godfrey Kuloba, they alleged that suspects are colluding with some officers when arrests are made, thus promoting the vice.