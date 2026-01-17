×
Illicit Ugandan brew worth over Sh1m seized in Kapsabet raid

By Edward Kosut | Jan. 17, 2026
 Illicit Ugandan brew seized during a crackdown on illegal alcoholic products in Nandi County. [Edward Kosut, Standard]

One suspect was arrested and dozens of litres of illicit Ugandan brew seized during a crackdown on illegal alcoholic products in Nandi County.

In a coordinated operation executed by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and the National Police Service (NPS), officers raided three notorious counterfeit alcohol outlets in Kapsabet town on Friday morning, netting large quantities of illicit alcohol.

The targeted entertainment joints and shops were raided following information from members of the public. Officers recovered huge volumes of smuggled Ugandan-manufactured alcohol, packaged in plastic bottles and sachets.

The illicit brands, with an estimated street value running into over Sh1 million, were taken to Kapsabet Central Police Station, where they are awaiting analysis by the government chemist. Police are also pursuing the main suspect, who remains at large.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said the suspect who escaped the police dragnet is a serial illicit brew dealer in the area and has multiple cases related to alcohol smuggling.

A Probox vehicle belonging to the suspect was impounded and found loaded with consignments of Ugandan-branded alcohol.

“The individual we are pursuing is not new to this illegal trade. He has been on our radar. The authority, in conjunction with other agencies, will immediately commence comprehensive asset recovery processes with the ultimate goal of forfeiture. We are determined to hit these cartels where it hurts most, particularly their finances,” Omerikwa said.

He added that Nandi County is among the hotspots for alcohol smugglers in the region, noting that authorities are now zeroing in on key players in the illicit brew production and distribution chain.

“With the assistance of community intelligence, we are now squarely focused on nabbing the main manufacturers, distributors and sellers of this poison. The goal is unequivocal: to rid Nandi County of this menace that is destroying families and killing our youth,” he said.

The operation followed President William Ruto’s directive calling for a nationwide crackdown on illicit brews, which he has described as a serious social and economic problem.

