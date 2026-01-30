Wakoli faults Bungoma county over poor state of ECDE facilities

Bungoma senator Wafula Wakoli during an inspection tour at Luuya Primary School on Januaru 29, 2026. [Juliet Omelo,Standard]

Bungoma County Senator David Wakoli has criticised the state of Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) facilities under Governor Kenneth Lusaka’s administration, warning that continued neglect is putting young learners at risk.

Speaking during an inspection tour of Luuya Primary School in Luhya Bwake Ward, Kabuchai Constituency, Wakoli described the situation as unacceptable and deeply disturbing.

“What we are seeing here is heartbreaking. Children are being forced to learn in conditions that are unsafe, undignified and completely unfit for learning,” he said.

The Senator noted that ECDE pupils are confined to unsafe and condemned structures that lack basic facilities such as desks, toilets, staffrooms, playgrounds and essential learning materials.

“These classrooms should be places of safety and care, but instead they expose children to serious and avoidable risks at a very critical stage of their development,” Wakoli added.

Wakoli also raised concern over stalled ECDE classroom projects initiated during the 2023/2024 financial year, saying construction at Luuya Primary School was abandoned before completion despite county officials being aware of the contractor’s whereabouts.

“It is unacceptable that a project meant for young children can be abandoned without any consequences,” the senator lamented.

More troubling, the Senator revealed that the same contractor was later awarded contracts to construct three additional ECDE classrooms in the same ward, bringing the total to four projects.

He noted that none of the classrooms had been completed or commenced since 2023.

“This points to a serious failure in oversight and accountability within the county government,” Wakoli noted.

He further questioned the implementation of the county’s Uji Program, saying it has not benefited Luuya Primary School or any other schools in the area despite being introduced to support learners.

“Programs are announced, but on the ground, there is nothing to show for it. This is not a minor oversight, it reflects a serious failure in prioritising early childhood education. Early childhood education is a right, not a privilege. Our children deserve safe learning environments, dignity, and a solid foundation for their future,” Wakoli added.

He called on Governor Lusaka to take firm and immediate action to address stalled projects, enforce accountability among contractors and ensure that ECDE facilities in Luuya Primary School and surrounding areas are completed without further delay.