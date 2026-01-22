Union faults Sh230m pan paper payout, claims workers sidelined

Webuye Pan African Paper Mills, now operating as Rai Paper. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Printing, Publishing, Paper Manufacturers and Allied Workers has accused the government of sidelining both the union and former employees in the ongoing payout of terminal dues following the collapse of Pan African Paper Mills, now operating as Rai Paper.

The union, through its National Organizing Secretary and former National Vice-Chairman Stephen Watiti, says the process of compensating ex-workers has been mishandled despite the release of public funds meant to settle long-standing claims.