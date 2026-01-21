×
Vihiga family appeals for help to trace abducted kin

By Brian Kisanji | Jan. 21, 2026

A family in Mulundu village, Vihiga County, is in anguish following the abduction of their son, 29-year-old Jobson Afanda, by unknown individuals a week ago.

The mysterious disappearance has sparked anxiety among residents, amid growing concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the county. 

Jobson was allegedly taken from his home on the night of January 16, 2026, and has not been seen since.

Addressing the Press, Jobson’s brother, Josphat Mugosi, said the family is devastated by the incident.

“We are living in fear and pain as a family. Jobson was taken by unknown people at midnight, and up to now, we do not know where he is or whether he is safe. We are appealing to the government and security agencies to help us find our brother,” Mugosi said.

He said that Jobson had sent messages to friends and neighbors expressing fears about his life.

Jobson’s mother, Jane Imali, described her son as a quiet and responsible young man who had no known conflict with anyone.

The family is fearing for the worst as their kin was ambushed while asleep and abducted. 

“He was a calm person and very dependable. As a family, we are confused and heartbroken because we do not understand why this happened to him,” Imali said.

She said that the alleged abductors did not steal anything from their home, further deepening the mystery surrounding the incident.

Another family member, Enock Ababu, said they have been conducting searches in different parts of Vihiga County for the past week without success.

“We have searched in several areas, but there has been no breakthrough. This situation has left us desperate. We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and help us locate Jobson,” Ababu said.

The incident was reported at Mudete Police Station, where investigations have since been launched.

Residents of Mulundu village and surrounding areas have expressed concern over rising insecurity in the region.

They are now calling on security agencies to enhance patrols and expedite investigations to restore public confidence and ensure security. 

