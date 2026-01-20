×
Two shot dead as forest rangers battle illegal sand harvesters

By Benard Lusigi | Jan. 20, 2026

Two people were shot dead after they confronted forest rangers who had gone to arrest suspected illegal sand harvesters along the Isiukhu River, in Nabanga village, Lurambi constituency, Kakamega County.

According to the police report under the OB2/20//01/2026 at around 0025hrs, the three Kenya Forest Services officers from Lurambi Forest Station intercepted a tractor ferrying sand before the locals started pelting them with stones.

The rangers were forced to shoot in the air in an attempt to disperse the locals who were blocking them from impounding the vehicle and arresting the suspects, but in the ensuing melee, two people were shot dead and scores injured, including the rangers.

Godfrey Muyonga, 52, and Benedict Isiakali, 34, were shot in the chest, while Albert Shibekere was left nursing serious injuries after he was shot on the left thigh, is currently receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital.

During the scuffle, the motorcycle belonging to the forest rangers was set on fire.

Kefa Simon Adhiambo, a ranger, was rescued by his colleagues with serious injuries on the legs, while Eric Okitoyi and Jazzel Ouma are still missing, and efforts are underway to trace them.

The two bodies were removed to Kakamega County Funeral Parlour, awaiting postmortem. 

