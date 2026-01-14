×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

40,000 Kenyan farmers to benefit from Sh600 million agroecological project

By Olivia Odhiambo | Jan. 14, 2026
IFAD country director to Kenya Mariatu Kamara and Rashid Khatar secretary administration in Kenya's state department for agricultural during the launch of the European Union grant to the KCEP-CRAL soul/ILSA action. [Olivia Odhiambo/Courtesy]

The government, in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has rolled out a program seeking to empower at least 40,000 smallholder farmers from six counties on modern agroecological practices to boost production in Kenya.

Under this project, smallholder farmers will receive certified assorted seeds, fertilizer, agro-ecological inputs and services, soil testing, and post-harvest materials.

The three-year Sh600 million grant project funded by the European Union is also meant to mitigate the continued effects of climate change and environmental degradation.

The Project that will be implemented by the government of Kenya through the Ministry of Agriculture targets smallholder farmers from Embu, Kakamega, Kilifi, Makueni, Taita Taveta nad Trans Nzoia counties.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The smallholder farmers are expected to increase the productivity of value chains of maize, sorghum, beans, green grams, cowpeas, and potato production.

IFAD country director to Kenya Mariatu Kamara said agriculture and food systems in Kenya were continuing to face increasing pressure from climate, environmental degradation, declining soil fertility, biodiversity loss, and the impact of global geopolitical events.

“These challenges directly affect productivity, food nutrition, and security, as well as the resilience of rural livelihoods. It is in the response to these realities that the European Union (EU) is financing a global initiative on food production and resilience of food systems in African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries,” she said.

She noted that through this project, the smallholder farmers will also benefit from access to sustainable bio inputs and agroecological services through digital e-voucher systems supporting the local private sector and job creation.

According to the IFAD director, the small holder farmers will also benefit from strengthened extension services, enhanced policy and institutional coordination on agro ecology at both national and county levels.

Secretary of Administration in Kenya’s state department of agriculture, Rashid Kharter, said that the implementation of this project is in line with the government aspirations of transforming agriculture to a more commercially driven enterprise as a vehicle to drive the country to a middle-level industrialised state.

He noted that this is one of the initiatives that the government has to ensure farmers are able to get full production from their lands.

Mr Kharter said that age was not a barrier in the project and urged all farmers to work together, as the government intends to provide the right facilities and environment to ensure they achieve the objective, which is to ensure the country can feed itself and cut off the importation of food.

“The program rides on the successful rollout of the initial EU-funded grant support. We will get to the ground to ensure positive results are achieved through this program,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

International Fund for Agricultural Development Kenyan Farmers Agriculture Sector Grant Project
.

Latest Stories

New KMA directive on seafarer training gets industry backing
New KMA directive on seafarer training gets industry backing
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
1 hr ago
Funding woes scuttle key Seafarers Council's work
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Consequences of airline disruptions go beyond missed flights
Opinion
By George Kamal
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leases, looting and a grounded fleet expose turbulence at KQ
By David Odongo and Edward Indakwa 1 hr ago
Leases, looting and a grounded fleet expose turbulence at KQ
Inside fees racket: Principals use underhand tricks to fleece parents
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Inside fees racket: Principals use underhand tricks to fleece parents
Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan, free lunch trigger storm in Parliament
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan, free lunch trigger storm in Parliament
Realignment fear looms as ODM deal inches closer
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Realignment fear looms as ODM deal inches closer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved